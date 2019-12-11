ANDERSON--Anderson hosted Elwood in a wrestling meet on Wednesday that finished with the Indians on top 48-27.
Thanks to Anderson’s upperclassmen, the Indians handled the Panthers and cruised to victory.
“I am proud of my guys,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “I am proud… that we came out there and did what we knew we could do. I have a really strong group of seniors with a lot of leadership. They are a special group.”
Finishing the night for Anderson was senior Willie Dennison who defeated freshman Damien Gmurk Jr. at 126 pounds.
Dennison dominated from the start but took the valuable mat time to try some new moves and improve as a wrestler.
“I was working on things that my coach wanted me to work on like setting up my shots better and breaking down,” Dennison said. “We have a lot of seniors who are ready to go and put in the work.”
Dennison tallied 17 points before ending the match with a victory for both himself and the team. Dennison sees his role as someone who can lead and empower the younger wrestlers at Anderson.
“I want to let all the younger kids know that if you work hard, you can really go far,” Dennison said. “I just want to be their idol. I am here today because I put in the work, so I just want to let them know that [work] will get them far.”
Another senior who led the pack for Anderson was Israel Dates who defeated sophomore Damon Cornwell at 170 pounds. With most of Anderson’s underclassmen competing at a tournament in Muncie, Clark spent this time developing his team’s leadership on the mat.
“We took most of our seniors and a couple of our new kids and just wrestled Elwood,” Clark said. “We are trying to build a culture here that wrestling is not just a sport, it is also a good thing to mold our athletes here at Anderson.”
Although the Indians came out on top, the Panthers put up a fight and came close before Anderson could close out the match. Elwood sophomore Blake Wilburn defeated sophomore Michael Cartwright in the closest match of the night. This brought Elwood within nine points as a team before an Anderson forfeit brought the match even closer as the differential sat at only three points.
However, it did not take long for the Indians to win four straight matches to end the night.
After claiming victory at Hagerstown last week, Anderson will hit the mats again, along with Frankton, at the Union City Invitational Saturday.
