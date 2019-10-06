Results from Oct. 5 at Anderson Speedway:
Tony Elliott Classic for Anderson Sprints: 1. Tyler Roahrig; 2. Bobby Santos III; 3. Chris Neuenschwander; 4. Caleb Armstrong; 5. Shane Hollingsworth; 6. John Inman; 7. Kyle O’Gara; 8. Travis Welpott; 9. Derek Bischak; 10. Dakoda Armstrong; 11. Brian Vaughn; 12. Nick Hamilton; 13. Johnny Gilbertson; 14. Kody Swanson; 15. Brian Tyler; 16. Christian Koehler; 17. Chris Jagger; 18. Johnny Petrozelle; 19. Shane Butler
K&M Tool & Die Mel Kenyon Midgets: 1. Dameron Taylor; 2. Tommy Kouns; 3. Colin Grissom; 4. Kameron Gladish; 5. Jack Macenko; 6. Ryan Huggler; 7. Sam Hinds; 8. Ashton Tucker
Legends: 1. Greg Rudzik; 2. John Robbins; 3. Kyle Emberton; 4. Brent Downey; 5. Drew Evans; 6. John Cosby; 7. Eric Evans; 8. Dawson Phillips
Indy FastKarts; 1. Kyle Norris; 2. Cody Kennedy; 3. Manny Aguilar; 4. Bill Derrick; 5. Dave Drinkard; 6. David Gehrke; 7. Brad Dickey; 8. Scott Stewart Sr.; 9. Jo Southerland
