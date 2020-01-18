LAPEL--Both Anderson and Lapel had been unable to field full wrestling squads this year for a variety of reasons.
While Lapel isn't quite there yet, Anderson showed it is very much so during the Neil Muse Memorial Invitational.
The Indians swept through their five opponents and demonstrated superiority in the lighter weights, with six wrestlers going 5-0 and combining for 21 falls.
Anderson took care of Eastern Hancock 63-12, Clinton Central 58-19, Lapel 61-18 and Lafayette Jeff 45-33, then in the final match, the Indians stormed from down 29-0 and defeated Fort Wayne South 48-35.
"We competed tough to win the tournament," Anderson coach Sean Clark said. "We're starting to peak and we've got our full lineup together, (after) injuries and eligibility and things like that."
Senior 126-pounder Willie Dennison, a three-time Madison County champion, pinned all five of his foes and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
"He got a little bit challenged once once, but I think he looked solid today," Clark said. We've got to be better than that in order to be where we want to be."
The three Willams brothers had four falls apiece -- junior Romello (ranked 11th in the state at 106) and senior twins KJ (132) and KD (145).
Also perfect for the Indians were senior Christian Chavez at 138 and sophomore Andrew Dietz at 120. Chavez got three falls and Dietz a pin, technical fall, major decision and two forfeits.
Juwan Echols at 182 was 4-1, and Isreal Dates (170), Caigen Malone (195) and Brandon Mandino (132) all were 3-2.
"We wrestled like we were supposed to wrestle and we finished the day fine," Clark said.
Lapel won three matches, all in the morning. The Bulldogs topped Fort Wayne South 39-36, Eastern Hancock 39-25 and Clinton Central 48-33.
Senior Teague Scherer (285) started with four falls before being pinned himself in the final match, won by Lafayette Jeff 55-21.
Freshman 113-pounder Alan Buzan was 4-1 with three pins and sophomore Kyle Shelton 4-1 as well, with two falls.
Eric Davis (138), Grant Morris (160) and Bryan Rodriguez (130) posted 3-2 marks.
"The guys who are in our lineup. they're going out and competing every single step of every single match, so I have no complaint about that," Lapel coach Jake Stilwell said. "We competed hard, which is all I can ask for."
Three Madison County athletes finished third in their respective weights in the Indiana Girls Wrestling State Finals at Kokomo Friday night.
Alexandria sophomore 182-pounder Haylee Hines recorded two falls, the latter in the third-place match.
Anderson senior Desiree King (195) recovered from a semifinal defeat and ended her career with a pin.
Elwood senior Kori Wilkey won a major decision in her first match and a decision in the third-place bout at 106.
Pendleton Heights' Sarah Dix placed fifth at 126 and teammate Jarah Quiroga was seventh at 170.
