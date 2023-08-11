Anderson Ravens
Head coach: Jonathan Coddington (0-0, first season)
2022 record: 1-9 (1-6, HCAC)
HCAC titles: 2 (Last, 2001)
National titles: 0
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.