ANDERSON – In a year that started with some leadership changes, Anderson University has announced three additional ones.
James Bell has been named director of the Nicholson Library, Lonnie Leeper is dean of the Falls School of Business and Elizabeth Imafuji serves as the dean of the School of Humanities, Education and Behavioral Science.
“We’re excited to welcome a number of gifted and talented servant leaders who are dedicated to advancing the cause of Christian higher education at Anderson University,” said AU president John S. Pistole. “These new faculty and staff are serving in key areas across campus, all focused on helping students discern their calling and pursuing their passion.”
The changes are among several that have taken place at AU this school year, including Jimmie Lake, who was named director of the business administration program at the Falls School of Business, and Brian “B” Martin, who serves as the director of the university’s Cultural Resource Center.
Bell, a candidate for a doctorate of education in higher education at Indiana University, has worked primarily as the instruction and reference librarian at Nicholson Library since 2014.
“I’ve been truly fortunate to work with Dr. Janet Brewer for eight years, to be mentored by her in leadership as well as librarianship,” he said. “Continuing the next stage of my career at AU is a wonderful opportunity. I’ve enjoyed getting to know and work with so many good folks on this campus, most especially my colleagues in Nicholson Library, and look forward to deepening those relationships and developing them in new ways.”
Leeper, who earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in business administration at AU, has served as undergraduate program director and associate professor of finance since arriving at AU in 2020. He previously spent eight years at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, where he earned the Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership award for the 2017-18 school year.
“The Falls School of Business is known as a premiere, relational and innovative Christian business school,” he said. “I have known first-hand the excellent quality of the Falls School of Business. I am honored to accept this position and look forward to working closely with students, faculty, staff and the business community to develop the next generation of Christian business leaders.”
Imafuji, who joined AU’s faculty in 2005, most recently served as a professor of English, writing program director and co-director of the university’s honors program.
“Serving as dean of the School of Humanities, Education and Behavioral Science allows me to support the faculty as they pursue excellence in their fields,” she said. “In this new role, I have opportunities to champion the faculty’s interests, alleviate burdens and help connect them with resources, and that’s work I am happy to be doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.