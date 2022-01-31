ANDERSON – An Anderson woman was arrested on suspicion of incest committed as she questioned the child about an accusation made against the woman’s boyfriend.
Alison R. Thomas, 34,800 block of Eastgate Drive, faces preliminary charges of child molest, domestic battery, incest and neglect of a dependent.
The Indiana Department of Child Services received a report from a school counselor that a student reported the incident after participating in a body safety course, according to the affidavit.
According to the student’s report, in the summer of 2020 when she was 8 years old, she was with Thomas at a home in the 6000 block of Delaware Street, where she was touched by Thomas’ boyfriend.
“Victim #1 stated Thomas’ boyfriend denied touching her and Thomas believed her but didn’t ‘believe her believe her’” the probable cause affidavit said. “Victim #1 she said she wanted her mother to sue the boyfriend for sexual assault, but Thomas didn’t want to because he was the ‘love of her life.’”
The child told investigators when she tried to talk to Thomas about the abuse, she was molested by Thomas “A bunch of times” in an effort to determine whether the child understood the claim she made against the boyfriend.
Another family member who witnessed the incident was able to stop Thomas by pointing out the irony of her own actions, the affidavit said.
Thomas, however, told investigators that though the child reported being touched by the boyfriend, she characterized that touch as being on her lap while she was asleep, according to the affidavit.
Thomas has denied the allegations, according to the affidavit.
