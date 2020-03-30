ANDERSON — Local art organizations increased their collaboration through the Anderson Art Alliance in 2019.
The group, spearheaded by Sonia Caldwell, started as the Artist’s Round Table. They developed a logo, a name, a mission and grew into the Anderson Art Alliance.
The group now meets quarterly and includes the Anderson Museum of Art, Art Association of Madison County, Park Place Arts, A Town Center, Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, the Paramount Theatre and Mainstage Theatre.
“We’re better if we work together,” Caldwell said. “If we’re on our little isolated island we don’t accomplish much, but to have that shared vision and that shared voice is pretty impactful.”
Their events include First Friday, started in 2018. It is conducted the first Friday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m., with several local artists, studios and organizations participating.
In other news from the Anderson arts and entertainment scene from 2019:
• Longtime Anderson Museum of Art Director Deborah Stapleton retired in 2019 after 39 years.
“I think one of the reasons why I’ve stayed is every time I’ve been going to leave, some project or some new thing would come along that I would want to stay,” Stapleton said.
One of those projects was moving the museum from Eighth Street to its current location in the Carnegie building that had housed the Anderson Public Library.
The building had sat empty for almost nine years and suffered significant water damage.
“That made it more challenging but more gratifying,” Stapleton said.
• The Paramount Theatre expanded programming after local business leaders and philanthropists Jay and Nancy Ricker paid off the Paramount’s mortgage at the end of 2018 as part of a large gift they gave to the community.
• Following successful showings of classic movies during the holidays in 2018, more classic movies were part of the lineup in 2019, including “Forrest Gump,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and a packed ladies’ night showing of “Dirty Dancing.”
• The Anderson Symphony Orchestra kicked off its 52nd season in 2019 and was scheduled to wrap it up with the performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” with the Anderson University Musical Theater Department in April.
But the cancellation of events in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 has the scheduling up in the air.
Mainstage Theatre’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” originally scheduled for April has been pushed back to July and will take the place of the musical “James & the Giant Peach.”
