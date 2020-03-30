ANDERSON — Before the coronavirus crisis hit early this month, it was a good time to be in the housing market in Madison County — whether you’re a buyer or a seller, according to local real estate agents.
A perfect storm of low interest rates, scarce inventory and “multiple offer situations” that led to final sale prices approaching listing prices more closely than in previous years made 2019 robust for local agents. The coming year, however, could see market momentum begin to slow, they say.
“Buyers have the advantage as far as interest rates being lower right now,” said Amanda Malone, a realtor for F.C. Tucker Crossroads and chair of the Madison County MIBOR Realtor Association. “I anticipate the playing field evening out a little bit. The last four years have been a climb, and I expect next year it would kind of level out.”
Countywide home sales actually fell by 7.6% last year, according to the MIBOR database, but that was due in part to reduced inventory, some agents said.
The houses that did come on the market didn’t stay long. Aside from a high of 59 days in February — traditionally a slow month for home sales, anyway — the median count of days to sell in Madison County remained below the 30-day threshold in every month of 2019. In July, that number sank to seven days.
“I think buyers are appreciating these low interest rates, which is putting them back in the market,” said Susie Edwards, a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. “I think for a while there, interest rates were back in the 5s, and they were not happy about that. But now that they’re back in the mid-3s, there are buyers out there now that are desirous of trying to find homes.”
Although they’re expecting another strong year in 2020 — in fact, total sales in January 2020 were up 19% year-over-year — representatives said the downward trend in interest rates is likely to level out, which could sideline some potential buyers.
“After this year, interest rates will certainly rise,” Malone said before the coronavirus hit. “I don’t think they’ll be where they were 10 years ago, but I think they’ll level out to around the 5s in the next year or two.”
“I don’t think the prices will increase as much this year as we’ve seen,” Edwards added, also before the COVID-19 crisis. “Even last year, it began to taper just a slight bit. I think 2020 will also be a year of (the market) being a little bit more stable.”
