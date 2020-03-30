ANDERSON – Since its inception, the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program has had 110 people complete the job preparedness program.
The AAMP was launched in 2019 through a partnership between the city of Anderson, Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson and several local businesses.
Students take part in a one-month program to develop skills required by local manufacturing companies. The participants are paid $10 per hour and, through an agreement with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, receive food weekly to feed their families.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AAMP program has been suspended but the participants are still receiving food from Second Harvest.
The AAMP had planned six training sessions in 2020.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said with the low unemployment rate before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is critical.
“People now have jobs or now have better than low-paying jobs,” he said. “Some of these people were living on public assistance or living week to week.”
Winkler said the city would like to expand the program but the AAMP program won’t start again until the coronavirus crisis is over.
Marc Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department and coordinator of AAMP, recently said 61% of the 110 people who completed the program have maintained employment.
“This is how we hoped the program would grow for the community,” Slayton said. “We have individuals that need a career, and they are stepping up.”
Cory Sharp, director of Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson, said a team effort is required to recruit students and community partners.
“The team is working to make it a high-quality program for the students,” he explained. “This is a special program. I have seen the impact on the lives of the students and for the companies.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the vision for AAMP started in 2018 when it was recognized that local residents needed job opportunities.
“We work with new companies coming into town,” he said. “They all want to know if the workforce has the skills they need.
“Employers are looking to Anderson to locate,” Broderick continued. “This is not the end. It is a beginning with your new employers and to continue your education.”
Slayton said the cohorts are graduating with five certificates through the program.
“It saves employers countless hours and costs,” he noted.
The first year of the program, completed in 2019, exceeded the expectation of the organizers, according to Slayton.
The Anderson program is modeled on one that was started in Lafayette and received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“After visiting Lafayette, I realized this was something we need to do in Anderson,” Slayton said. “We looked at other programs around the state to learn from them.”
The city provided the funding to start the program.
“There are hundreds of job opportunities currently in Anderson,” Slayton said. “There will be more opportunities in the immediate future.”
A study found that there were 44,000 Madison County residents not engaged in the local workforce, Slayton noted.
Sharp said the Lafayette program saw a 60% success rate in terms of workers who obtained and retained employment.
Graduates of the local program have found jobs through the 13 community partners with an average salary of $15.75 per hour.
