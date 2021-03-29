When the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports, the effects spread across the entire state.
But the pain was nowhere more acute in Madison County than in Alexandria, where the Tigers lost the opportunity to defend their Class 2A state championship.
Seven seniors — Rylan Metz, Alex Patton, Cade Vernetti, Brennan Morehead, Bub Misner, Brayton Gaines and Nick Williams — saw their careers come to an early end. Instead of a chance to repeat their championship run, they were left with a spring filled with virtual classes and an uncertain future.
“This is tough, especially on our seniors,” Alexandria coach Jeff Closser told THB Sports in days before the spring season was canceled. “I know it’s really tough on them, but it’s tough on everybody. I’m sure their feelings are mixed. Three or four of them are going on to college to play baseball, but it’s not the same as being with your buddies in high school trying to win back-to-back state titles.”
Perhaps the Tigers can find some small consolation in the fact their final game together is immortal.
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning of the Class 2A state championship game against Southridge, Alexandria started a rally for the ages. Kole Stewart struck out for what should have been the game’s final out, but the ball popped free and the catcher threw wildly down the first-base line to allow Stewart to advance to second base.
Morehead followed with a single to center to score the tying run, and Williams popped the next pitch into shallow left field. Southridge’s defense couldn’t get on the same page, however, and the ball landed softly in the grass for a single.
Morehead powered around the bases and scored the winning run, giving the Tigers their first state title since 1998.
“I saw the left fielder run in, and then I saw them both stop,” said Metz, who was on deck and had to let Morehead know he’d scored the winning run. “Then I saw Brennan score. That’s all I know. Brennan wasn’t seeing what happened, and I said, ‘We just won the state championship, dude.’”
Frankton did get a chance to repeat its first trip to the girls basketball state finals this spring, and the Eagles repeated as sectional champs. But the run fell short with a slow start in the regional semifinals and a 57-44 loss against Tipton.
Frankton behind 14-3 in the first quarter and 23-8 at the half and could not overcome the deficit. But it didn’t take anything away from a fabulous run spearheaded by seniors Ava Gardner and Chloee Thomas.
“These are two girls that have been with us for quite awhile,” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said. “They are winners. But we also have some juniors and sophomores that are winners as well. We will miss the seniors, but we will still have most of this team back.”
Over the past four years, the Eagles have won three sectional titles, two regionals and one semistate and have posted a 70-30 overall record.
“We won the (Central Indiana) Conference and the sectional back-to-back,” Hamaker said of the past two seasons. “We were able to battle and do that. I am so proud of this team, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.