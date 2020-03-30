ANDERSON – The rally that brought home Alexandria’s first state championship in 21 years began with a strikeout.
Or, more accurately, it began with hustle.
Kole Stewart swung and missed for the third strike with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Victory Field in June. But the Southridge catcher couldn’t hold on to the ball.
So Stewart sprinted toward first base. When the catcher’s throw flew into right field, Stewart advanced to second base and sparked the rally that led to a 4-3 victory.
Brennan Morehead followed Stewart’s at-bat with a line drive single to centerfield and took second as Stewart scored on the throw home. One pitch later, Nick Williams’ pop up fell between the shortstop and left fielder and a hustling Morehead scored from second base.
It was a remarkable ending to a remarkable season and a testament to the way the Tigers play the game.
“This team, this whole year, we’ve never gave up at all,” senior shortstop and captain Trey Stokes told The Herald Bulletin in June. “We’ve fought to the very end, and that shows right here. I mean, we fought to the very end ‘cause you never know what’s gonna happen.”
Alexandria’s stunning rally capped another strong sports year for northern Madison County schools.
In March, Frankton’s boys basketball team made another deep run in the postseason tournament, falling just short of its third state finals appearance.
A 73-64 loss against eventual state champion Andrean in double overtime ended the Eagles’ 19-game winning streak to halt a 25-4 season.
A drive by Brayton Cain rimmed out with 2.7 seconds remaining in regulation, and Rylan Detling blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to force the first overtime. Frankton trailed by seven points in the first overtime, but a 3-pointer by Jon Hatzell with 4.5 seconds left forced the second extra period.
Then the Eagles finally ran out of steam, making just two of 11 free-throw attempts in the second overtime.
“In the end, we’ll look back and not question anything we did defensively or offensively,” Eagles coach Brent Brobston told The Herald Bulletin after the game. “I thought we played hard, extremely hard, but when you go (12-of-25) at the line, that was the Achilles’ heel for this one.”
Alexandria also won a boys basketball sectional title in March, three months before the Tigers’ incredible state championship run.
That baseball team will be long remembered in Alex, and they will always credit an assist for the team that preceded them in championship glory.
Several members of the 1998 state title team, including ace pitcher Jimmy Linder, attended the game at Victory Field. And Linder gave the dugout a pep talk with the Tigers trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The 2019 players later credited that talk with sparking their amazing comeback.
But the Tigers never lost faith. Morehead was so focused coming home with the winning run, he didn’t initially know what had happened.
He believed Williams’ fly ball would be caught and the game would go to extra innings, but he ran it out anyway. As he crossed the plate, Rylan Metz ran in from the on-deck circle and exclaimed, “We just won the state championship, dude!”
“I had a lot of confidence that we’d win the game,” Morehead told The Herald Bulletin during the celebration that ensued. “Not like this exactly. But I didn’t have any doubt in our team.”
