ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria has focused on growing the city long before the pandemic. When COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, the efforts of growing were put on hold.
It was not long after the pandemic began that the city officials and residents decided it was time to take action. Just as most of the nation, Alexandria as a whole discovered that business as usual could not continue. But that did not mean a variation of business could not take place.
Alan Moore has been the economic development director of Alexandria for nearly 13 months. To put it simply, his role is to increase jobs and attract new business. He likes to compare his job to a matchmaker. Moore matches the needs of a business to the city’s resources — a key to economic growth.
His role relied heavily on face-to-face meetings, but since the beginning of the pandemic, he, along with thousands of other people, have utilized Zoom or other video conferencing apps.
While video chats were a good temporary solution to the way business was done, it was not a solution that everyone could use to their advantage.
For example, restaurants in Alexandria suffered tremendously throughout the pandemic, yet most of them managed to stay open with restrictions.
Moore attributes this to the partnership and community that prevailed when the virus was at its worst. During this time, residents of Madison County saw many carryout options, which helped businesses stay open, but severely impacted their revenue.
Amy McCurry, a member of the Alexandria City Council and owner of a boutique called The McCurry’Osity Shop, was encouraged by the community that came together during the pandemic. Although she was encouraged by the togetherness, she was not surprised because it is not out of character for Alexandria.
“I once had a woman tell me that Southern hospitality does not compare to the hospitality in Alexandria,” McCurry said. “We need to support one another. We realized local businesses should be supported because we need these things here.”
Many of the businesses are open now with restrictions, but McCurry is hopeful for what 2021 will bring. Many of the members of the city council are new and still learning, but she is hopeful that a proactive approach will put out fires before they begin.
Another component that McCurry believes is crucial for the city to bounce back in 2021 is for everyone to work together and adopt a creative mindset.
“One of the great things that COVID-19 brought was everyone had to reimagine what they were doing,” she said. “We were forced to come out of our comfort zone, but we would not have done that if we were not pushed. It was unfortunate it happened that way, but there was some good that came out of it.”
Alexandria will continue to invite residents and businesses into its city. There will be restrictions on how business is done, but the community will continue to work together to fulfill the needs of the residents and the businesses.
