ALEXANDRIA — What started out as a form of self-care turned into a thriving business for Amy McCurry, co-owner of the McCurry’Osity Shop.
McCurry, a former mascot at Alexandria High School has always loved sports and the community spirit they inspire. She decided to design and print spirit wear of her own.
After she built a collection, her husband, Chris (AKA “Stinkie”), asked what she planned to do with her collection. He suggested they start a business.
Finding a building was easy; finding one available for sale or rent was quite the challenge. After being turned down multiple times, they found one. McCurry said they rented the building before buying it in 2021.
The year 2020 would bring yet another challenge— COVID-19. The pandemic brought many small businesses to their knees, but with the help of the community, the McCurry’Osity Shop was able to go against the trend.
Three years later, they’ve made several improvements, one of which will be McCurry’s workshop, which she hopes will be finished in the near future.
Boutique and children’s items have been added to provide variety. They’ve also purchased equipment for vinyl printing and sublimation.
The McCurry’Osity Shop hours vary on a weekly basis; she develops products at her home. Hours will be extended once her workshop is complete, which she hopes will be sometime near the end of 2023.
They’ve recently purchased another building, which they hope to turn into an event center.
Both enterprises are part of her effort to put the ‘business’ in Alexandria’s business district.
More important than business is building a sense of connectedness she’s always known and loved.
The sense of community mixed with unique products continue to draw customers, including Alexandria resident Brenda May, who visited to purchase a Tigers shirt for her grandson.
“I just love the friendliness, the community. You go in there and you don’t know who you’re going to see, who you’re going to have a conversation with,” May said regarding the McCurry’Osity Shop and similar businesses in Alexandria.
May said she would love to see Alexandria become the town she remembered growing up, where folks could get almost everything locally.