ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Grand Prix is back after a short hiatus, and this year’s schedule of events is bigger than ever.
The street kart race, sanctioned by the Southern Indiana Racing Association Karting, is set for Aug. 22-23 in downtown Alexandria.
“One of the most unique things about SIRA is that we are a traveling series that does not primarily run on permanent race courses,” said Garrit Powell, SIRA webmaster. “We run street courses set up through small towns in Indiana.”
The race festivities will begin Saturday with preliminary races accompanied by a car show, food trucks, an artisan fair and a battle-of-the-bands competition. The feature races will take place Sunday.
The event is predicted to bring a couple thousand people from all over central Indiana to Alexandria.
“Anytime you can bring a couple thousand people to our downtown, that’s a real value,” Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said.
The Grand Prix has become a favorite town event over the past few years, but was discontinued in 2019 due to financial reasons. This year, Alexandria resident Wayne Bruzzese and a couple of friends decided to bring it back.
Bruzzese and his friends have a wide range of racing experience and operate a company called Small Town Racing USA.
“The race is just so fun,” Bruzzese said. “It’s such a great community event, and we hated to see it go. It brings people from out of town to see the community, and it promotes commerce. It allows the city the opportunity to show what it’s good at.”
The group is in charge of promoting the event and finding sponsors to finance the race.
The Alexandria Grand Prix is one of nine SIRA races on the 2020 schedule. Drivers will race their karts in one of several classes, depending on the capabilities of the karts. The race usually brings in about 100 kart drivers — many participate in several SIRA races each year — with more advanced karts driving up to 120 miles per hour.
The track will run through the streets of downtown Alexandria, and the winners will receive a trophy. After the race, visitors can participate in family-friendly events throughout the weekend.
“We wanted it to be more than a race,” Bruzzese said. “We wanted it to be a family event, a fun event for anyone to come from anywhere.”
For more information on the Grand Prix, visit the Alexandria Grand Prix Facebook page or the SIRA website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.