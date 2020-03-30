ANDERSON — It’s been an eventful year at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The Anderson racino welcomed two significant enhancements to its entertainment offerings that executives had long sought and believe will draw more players — and more revenue.
Last September, Hoosier Park became one of seven Indiana casinos to implement sports betting with the opening of The Book, an area with a panel of flat screen televisions and 45 theater-style seats where patrons can follow action in a variety of sporting events and place bets in real time.
“Every employee on this property helped get this open in one way or another,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park. “I’m very proud of the team and very proud of the product.”
In its first two months of operation, The Book took in about $3.5 million in sports wagers, according to McIntosh, who said that figure is comparable to two other sportsbooks that share a license with Hoosier Park — the Winner’s Circle facilities in Indianapolis and New Haven, near Fort Wayne.
On New Year’s Day, Hoosier Park welcomed live table games, taking advantage of a bill passed by the Indiana Legislature that moved the timetable for live dealers up by a year. The celebration, highlighted by the appearance of Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo, came together quickly, McIntosh said.
“We found out in mid-summer when the legislation was passed that we were going to be able to add table games, so we immediately were figuring out what that looks like in the limited space that we have at Hoosier Park,” he said. “Keep in mind, we had to find dealers for 28 table games, so we hired about 200 dealers and trained them starting in September, and I think that got us to a great place for opening.”
According to figures from the Indiana Gaming Commission, Hoosier Park took in $9.4 million in wagers for table games in January and reported table revenues of $2.4 million. That figure — with a total of 28 tables — ranked sixth in the state, despite the fact that only two of the state’s 13 licensed casinos have fewer tables.
McIntosh and others pointed to a group of table games dealers — many of whom had little or no live gaming experience when training for the positions began in earnest last fall — as a key reason the casino has taken on a different, higher-energy vibe.
“You walk through the pits, and you see people have fun and talking and congregating,” said Todd Berendji, vice president of operations. “That gives it a life like we haven’t had here before. We had a great casino before, but now it just has a vibe that just permeates throughout the property — through slots, through sports, through everything we’ve got.”
Hoosier Park’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, is nearing the final stages of a merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc. that would create the country’s largest gaming company. During a visit to the racetrack in early March, officials said the racino would retain its name and branding after the merger is completed, presumably later this year.
“As we do at all of our properties, especially growth properties, we’ll look to the future and what should be the next logical steps in terms of continuing to expand the property and bringing new amenities to the property,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts. “We want to continue to evolve and be the greatest entertainment option for Anderson and for Indiana.”
