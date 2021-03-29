ANDERSON — The Anderson arts and entertainment scene took a heavy blow from the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to bounce back in the year ahead.
The Paramount Theatre closed its doors about a year ago, putting a stop to what Executive Director Randy Hammel said was a great spring and summer season.
“It was supposed to be pretty spectacular for 2020,” Hammel said. “We just got cut off at the knees.”
Without income, the theater relied on the good will of its sponsors and donors, which Hammel said was in abundant supply.
“Our sponsors and donors really stepped up to the plate this time,” he said. “They continued with their giving and it was very much appreciated.”
With the theater closed, the staff took advantage of the time and focused on upgrades, maintenance and repairs.
Hammel said the theater opened its doors again for the holidays but only selling 291 out of 1,445 seats.
“The clients we did have really worked with us to make that happen,” he said.” We had not one negative response to those events during the holidays.”
The theater partnered with Ticketmaster to use scanners, making it so that paper tickets did not have to be passed between patrons and staff. This upgrade not only aided in sanitation but has allowed the Paramount to bring in bigger acts for upcoming shows.
Planned shows for 2021 include Three Dog Night, Oak Ridge Boys, Get the Led Out (a Led Zeppelin tribute band), Jake Owen, Dwight Yokum, the Glenn Miller Orchestra and, of course, the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
The ASO also had a disappointing year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Darla Sallee said.
“We had a wonderful lineup planned and of course we got one concert in (in February 2020) so that was very disappointing,” Sallee said. “We were hopeful that by last fall that we would be back to normal, but we weren’t, so we had to continue to evolve our programming over 2020 and into the first part of 2021.”
All concerts for the final portion of the 2020-2021 concert season have been scheduled for outdoor venues, including a brass quintet concert at Dickmann Town Center on April 17, thanks to a partnership between the ASO and the city of Anderson.
“We’re hoping for great weather,” Sallee said. “We’re going to have warm beverages and heaters. We’re looking forward to being able to get together with our patrons safely and let them hear a brass quintet.”
As for the Paramount, Hammel is looking forward to hosting larger events but only gradually as the risk decreases.
“We’re hoping soon to be able to get back up to around 500 seats with social distancing if we’re allowed,” Hammel said. “We plan to reopen for movies, but we aren’t sure just yet.”
The Paramount will also host comedy shows, fundraisers, ballets and dance recitals.
“We’re still here. We’re still the gem of downtown Anderson,” Hammel said. “We’ll continue to try to make the residents proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.