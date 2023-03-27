ANDERSON — "Love thy neighbor," for Anderson First Church of The Nazarene is more than a command; it's a mission statement.
"We really felt like it was important that we become better neighbors; We technically are a neighborhood church, we're kind of in the middle of the city, kind of in the middle of the neighborhood," said lead pastor Joseph Dagostino III.
"We have kind of identified an area (Brown to Main streets) that we are really looking to empower and encourage. At the same time, God didn't give us this building to use twice a week, so we are adamant about using it every day of the week."
As a result, the church built the community center equipped with a two-story play zone, rock wall, commercial kitchen, and a coffee bar, according to a previous article.
Dagostino thought patronage would start slow and gradually increase. However, that wasn't the case. The center is open Monday through Friday and serves roughly 200 people per day and has done so since the beginning, according to Dagostino.
"We open at 10 (a.m.), there's already families there waiting, kids playing," he said.
Some have come from neighboring areas to enjoy the center. In 2022, the center served a total of 2,100 families.
Each day of operation is loaded with different functions, including a clothing closet, which provides clothing to needy families. Ezra's Clothes Closet happens every Tuesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center provides a safe place for children to play, better known as the PlayZone. The area is equipped with slides, rock climbing wall, basketball, and tennis courts. Hours are available on the community center website.
Events are a staple of the community center and overall church, beginning with a community egg hunt, April 1. Dagostino said they try to create opportunities for folks to celebrate Easter together.
Other events include a car show (July 29), BBQs (TBD), and a marriage enrichment retreat (Sept. 16); times are TBD.
The church coordinates its small groups and Sunday school classes to volunteer from time to time in the community center to inspire church members to be the hands and feet of Christ.
This year, the community center will be home to Pathstone Indiana, an organization that works to get folks into a home. Dagostino said Pathstone will be hosting budget training and will provide individual counseling, if needed.
The goal is to give folks a hand up in terms of housing.
Pathstone is slated to set up shop sometime in May; exact start date for the program is unknown.