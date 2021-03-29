ANDERSON — Despite the impact of the pandemic throughout most of 2020, the city of Anderson spent $8.1 million on infrastructure improvements.
Through a matching grant from the state through the Community Crossings program, the city repaved Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
Local company E&B Paving was awarded a contract for $1,426,062 to perform the work.
City engineer Chuck Leser said the city was awarded $1 million through the Community Crossings program for the project and that the state will pay 50% of the cost for the work.
E&B Paving also was awarded the contract to replace the concrete on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at a cost of $2,292,776.
That project is expected to be completed this spring.
The work is from just north of 67th Street to Interstate 69. Leser previously said the concrete pavement is expensive to repair because it has to be cut from the road surface and replaced.
The city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with 8 inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of the heavy truck traffic, Leser said. The repairs are expected to last 20 to 30 years. During construction work, two-way traffic will be shifted to the east and west lanes.
MAJOR SEWER PROJECT TO START
Work on a major sewer project is expected to start by May along the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road.
Robin Goff of the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff said her estimate of the project was $5 million.
The contract was awarded to Atlas Excavating at a cost of $2,619,703.
Goff said work on the project will start with the removal of trees on the north side of the White River and has to be completed by April 1.
The city is paying for the project through available funds in the Water Pollution Control budget.
The project will install a 72-inch and 36-inch sewer line on the north bank of the river to accomplish the removal of two combined sewer overflows into the White River.
The project includes the removal of trees along the river for the placement of the two new sewer lines which would be adjacent to an existing 36-inch sewer line.
Nara Manor, superintendent of Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said previously the trees have to be removed by April 1 before bats become active along the river as a roosting site.
This is the second phase of the White River Interceptor Sewer project that started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street.
Manor said the new sewer will increase capacity in the sewer line.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $1.2 million to replace two wells for the city’s water department.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said the tax increment financing funding would be used to replace two wells in the Lafayette well field off County Road 300 North.
The city recently opened a new drinking water treatment plant in the area in 2019 and has been working to replace four existing wells in the Lafayette well field since 2018.
“The two wells will support the treatment plant,” McKee said. “We’re trying now to complete the project. This will increase the capacity for the well field and the treatment plant.”
The two wells being replaced are 40 years old and operating at 70% capacity, he said.
After the project is completed, the city will have nine wells along County Road 300 North.
Designer Lori Young said the available funding should be adequate to complete the project and added that $80,000 has been included for contingency costs and $50,000 for land acquisition.
Much of the material required for the project has already been purchased, according to McKee.
IMPROVING PEDESTRIAN SAFETY
The Indiana Department of Transportation is paying for the installation of traffic signals on North Scatterfield Road, south of Cross Street, to allow pedestrians to cross the four-lane state highway safely from Cross Lakes Apartments to the shopping center.
INDOT awarded a contract for the improvements to Michiana Contract Inc. in the amount of $169,541. Leser said the contract requires the project to be completed by June 30.
The city awarded DC Construction a $43,924 contract last year to construct sidewalks on both sides of Scatterfield in front of the apartments and Cross Street Market Place.
Leser said sidewalks have been constructed and engineers will begin the design work on the crosswalk in March with the underground conduit beneath Scatterfield Road to start by April.
Local resident Cynthia Young has been an advocate for adding a traffic light and crosswalk to allow residents to safely cross the busy highway.
Young started campaigning in 2019 for the crosswalk after the death of Nancy Shaw, who was crossing the road with her daughter at night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.