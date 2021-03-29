ANDERSON — Local residents will look back on 2020 as a year the city of Anderson made or planned to make significant improvements to the park system.
Many of the improvements to the parks are focused on the near downtown area and a project is bringing new life to a historic apartment building.
Last year, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission pledged $20 million toward improvements to Athletic Park.
The commission adopted a resolution requested by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to begin the process to make improvements to the 34-acre site.
Broderick said the Redevelopment Commission has created projects that have generated tax increment financing, commonly referred to as TIF, revenues for infrastructure improvements for traditional economic development projects.
“It’s important we be aggressive,” he said. “People are moving to Anderson and building new homes.”
The mayor said state law allows the use of TIF revenues for quality-of-life projects, which have been used in cities throughout Indiana.
“It makes a community more attractive to others and encourages people to live in a community,” Broderick said.
He said the estimated cost for the improvements is between $15 million and $18 million and would be financed through a bond not to exceed $20 million over 20 years.
The project could be completed in 2022.
Broderick said improvements to Athletic Park will make Anderson a regional draw.
“There are revenues available to sustain a project like this and still have funds available for other projects,” he said.
Keith Sattler of HWC Engineering presented a drawing of the proposed Athletic Park improvements, including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, a performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.
The proposal includes a Ferris wheel, several different water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.
Broderick said the city has invested heavily in economic development projects and the Athletic Park improvements would attract other businesses to the area.
Broderick said the Athletic Park improvements would bring significant changes to the Park Place area to the east of the Eisenhower Bridge.
“This will help transform the area,” he said. “It will be an enhancement.”
Work has already started on improvements to Mays Park at West 10th Street and Madison Avenue and is expected to be completed by June.
Fredericks Inc. was the low bidder at $2,139,22. The revitalization project is being financed through funding obtained when Anderson refinanced an existing bond.
HWC Engineering included all the design elements that were discussed by the Park Board.
The conceptual drawing presented for Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar to one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of 10th Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail will be located on the north side of 10th Street.
As proposed, there will be two tennis courts and a pickleball court to the west side of the existing building. The basketball court will be moved closer to the skate park.
Whitesell said there could be a community garden east of the basketball courts.
The city is also constructing new curbs and sidewalks along 10th Street from the park to John Street.
Two different projects are planned for Shadyside Park, including pickleball courts.
A contract was awarded to Globe Asphalt Paving of Indianapolis in the amount of $96,651.
The city plans to construct six pickleball courts to be adjacent to the Shadyside Activity Center, located off Alexandria Pike.
The Park Board has also approved a $72,100 contract with DC Construction for improvements around the playground area at Shadyside Park.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Parks & Recreation Department, explained the surface around the playground equipment will be replaced.
She said the plan includes the construction of walking paths around the playground equipment so that adults can exercise and still keep watch on their children.
Housing development
The not-for-profit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority is refurbishing the former Lincolnshire Apartments on West 12th Street, near the former Anderson High School.
The city is providing $770,000 in tax increment financing revenues toward the project, which will convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom and seven studio apartments. The building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
Stephen Scott of Garrison Frazier said the Indianapolis-based company is partnering with the Anderson Housing Authority on the $2.7 million project. That price includes the purchase of the property and revitalization costs.
Work is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2022.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
The proposal is to rent the units at the current market rate in Anderson with some public housing vouchers accepted.
Work continues on a planned 130-unit apartment complex to provide affordable assisted living for senior citizens.
The $23.5 million facility will be on the northeast corner of 14th and John streets, directly across from the Wigwam Complex, and is being developed by BWI.
Last year, the Anderson City Council approved a $21 million tax-exempt bond to help pay for the construction costs. The city is not responsible for the repayment of the bond issue.
BWI hopes to have the project completed in the third quarter of 2021.
The Sweet Galilee housing project is needed in Anderson because of the aging population, according to Maeghan Hobbs, project manager for BWI.
Hobbs said the facility will employ as many as 65 people full time.
The four-story building will have 45 studio units of 356 square feet and 85 one-bedroom apartments of 510 square feet. Each unit will have a kitchenette, individual heating and air conditioning, an emergency alert system and bathrooms with grab bars and showers.
Hobbs said there will be nurses on staff and the facility will include a fitness center, therapy rooms, theater and game room. The residents will be provided three meals a day.
