ANDERSON – The Anderson Museum of Art closed for just two weeks over the course of the pandemic and the resulting shutdowns.
Besides those two weeks, the museum continued to be open to visitors while following the Hoosier Hospitality Promise and guidelines issued by the county health department.
“We closed the kids’ area,” Executive Director Mandee Mikulski said. “However, we moved forward with most of our exhibitions. Some of them had to be modified or delayed.”
Mikulski said that having to adjust for pandemic restrictions helped the staff become more tech savvy when it comes to working from home and sharing information on the internet.
Last year, the museum staff put together art kits for kids in place of the usual summer art camp.
While facing some decrease in attendance, the staff hosted a “Live Laugh Love” exhibition in January to lift the spirits of artists and patrons.
“We were going for a fun, happy show that would have absolutely nothing to do with COVID,” Mikulski said.
Several pandemic measures may continue to be used to benefit the arts in the future. Virtual receptions have allowed more individuals to view art remotely and interact with artists and staff members.
“COVID forced everyone to think outside the box,” Mikulski said. “The board met virtually, which has cut down on costs.”
The museum now has an active Instagram account, providing more opportunities for people to enjoy art from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Looking ahead, Mikulski said the museum will host public events in 2021, as public health guidelines allow.
“I think people are tired of being home, and they can come here or start using creativity to produce their own pieces of art,” Mikulski said. “We’re open. We provide relatively inexpensive opportunity for families to learn about art and enjoy art.”
