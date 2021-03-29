ANDERSON — Like many American communities after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, Madison County communities staged rallies calling for police reform.
The situation was heightened in Anderson when a video surfaced of Anderson Police Department Officer Brandon Reynolds placing a chokehold on a suspect.
Last June, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown announced a ban on the use of chokeholds and the intention to accelerate the purchase of body cameras in response to the incident involving Reynolds.
The city is awaiting delivery of 108 body cameras and 95 computers for the patrol cars at a cost of $2 million.
By the end of 2020 the Anderson Board of Public Safety unanimously approved sweeping changes to the general orders for the Anderson Police Department, including a revised use of force policy.
Brown said chokeholds could only be used by officers in a deadly force situation. Any apprehension by an officer can’t block air or blood flow unless deadly force is being applied.
Brown said the department continues to work on refining the policy on the use of no-knock warrants, which now have to be approved by the officer’s direct supervisor and the police department’s administrative staff, along with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and a judge.
Brown said the changes were made with concern for safety of the public and police officers. He added that the policy changes were presented to the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police and were approved by the union.
The new general orders have been posted to the City of Anderson’s website to allow residents the opportunity to review the new policies.
The announced change came at a time when a committee of the Anderson City Council was working on a resolution advocating police reform led by local resident Lindsay Brown.
That resolution was approved by the City Council but it serves as a recommendation only and is not policy.
An unknown factor was a 14-page addendum written by Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, that was considered for legality by city attorney Paul Podlejski.
Podlejski said he considered the proposed resolution to be a legal document that dealt with police reform in how arrests and the serving of search warrants should be handled.
The resolution authorized the use of deadly force by officers only when there was a threat of death or serious injury. It outlined such measures as the use of chokeholds, carotid restraint and knee on the neck during arrests.
It also stated officers are to intervene when unnecessary force is being used by another officer, reporting it to a supervisor and the use of body cameras.
Bell, a retired Anderson police officer, introduced the 14-page document as a suggested guide to be considered as part of modern policing methods.
The addendum calls for accreditation of the police department; a change in community policing; recruitment, selection and training of officers; demilitarization of weapons used by APD; transparency and manpower issues.
“There are things wrong in the police department,” Bell said at the time. “We’re aware of the problems. The effort to dismiss the addendum is inappropriate. It was not meant to insult anyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.