ANDERSON – Even as the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed many of the normal decisions and activities of schools and districts serving Madison County and surrounding communities, most have tried to remain on track.
All schools in Indiana were ordered by the governor to shut down in March, made plans for students to return to in-person instruction over the summer and faced challenges implementing their plans as the 2020-21 school year arrived. The return to in-person classes has been an ongoing personal and political issue for schools and districts to navigate.
Anderson Community Schools, for instance, offered primarily virtual education the first semester and finally returned to in-person education in February amid public pressure following a false start in the fall.
“From e-learning packets, to virtual instruction and a turn or two at resuming face-to-face teaching, it has been a challenge,” said interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. “For the next school year, we look forward to a slow return to normalcy, with a resumption of five-day-a-week instruction (with an all-virtual option still available), and as full an extracurricular schedule as the COVID-19.”
ACS also faced pressure following the attempted hiring of a principal of which the community did not approve at Anderson Elementary School.
However, on the bright side, the district has completed much of the high school projects, including a new pool, an Innovation Center and an auxiliary gymnasium that were part of the $41 million capital improvements program approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. The district expects to complete the remainder of the high school projects, including the band and drama areas by the end of this year.
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said the staff there has been “pushed to the max and have answered the call” when it came to trying to educate students through the course of a pandemic.
“Our teachers and staff have done a fantastic job of adjusting to the needs of each family,” he said. “We feel like this pandemic has made us stronger as a school.”
Liberty Christian already is planning for what will come next for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are looking at an increased enrollment for next year,” he said.
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said the past year has been one of challenges and growth.
For instance, the K-12 school has added a virtual option to serve students regardless of which grade they are in.
“We will continue to offer this program next school year and beyond, and we are improving our programming in real time based on family and student feedback,” she said.
APA also has added a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics lab at the elementary level and expects to add a STEAM lab at the pre-academy and academy levels in the coming months, Barker said.
“This will expand our course offerings and project-based learning opportunities and take learning to the next level for all of our students,” she said.
The school also is expanding its military science offerings at the academy level, which will help grow the aviation opportunities.
