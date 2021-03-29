ANDERSON — A long awaited new transit center in downtown Anderson is on schedule to open on July 1.
The site of the new City of Anderson Transit System, or CATS, terminal was debated by several city administrations before Mayor Thomas J. Broderick announced it would be at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets in 2016.
The project was delayed for more than a year by an archaeology study of the site that required reviews by the Federal Transportation Administration and Indiana Historical Society.
Architect Mike Montgomery of krM Architecture said the construction is on schedule.
“They did a good job on working through the winter months,” he said. “There was a minor winter.”
The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
The project is costing $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
Montgomery said city officials are in discussions with several potential vendors for the available space.
“The three open floors are ready for whomever decides to lease space from the city,” he said.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the Broderick administration is talking to several interested groups to lease space for offices or food outlets.
“We have changed the plan slightly to allow restaurants to be able to locate on all three floors,” he said.
No decision has been made on the existing bus terminal on Main Street.
“We chose this site in downtown Anderson,” Broderick said. “There has been a resurgence over the last four years of new businesses and housing in the downtown area.”
