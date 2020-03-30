PENDLETON — Pendleton Artists Society’s 2019 Art Fest was the group’s best annual show ever in terms of revenue, according to board President Don Saxon.
As Saxon, the newly elected board president, looks to the rest of the year ahead, he is focused on sharing the power of art with the surrounding community.
“One of my goals is to create more community outreach for us,” he said. “You don’t have to be a member here to walk in off the street and enjoy art or to participate in shows or to take classes”
One of Saxon’s plans for the upcoming year is to add a family art night to the gallery’s schedule of events.
“That type of time together is so important, especially in today’s environment,” he said.
The society started in 2013, and to say that it has come a long way, according to Saxon, would be an understatement.
“You would not believe it,” he said. “We’re talking about a building that stood empty for several years.”
While last year’s Art Fest was a huge success in Saxon’s estimation, this year’s event as well as other Gallery 119 activities remain on hold because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
“We will reevaluate based on what guidance we’re getting from government officials” at the end of March, Saxon said.
While he laments that the art currently on display cannot be enjoyed by the public, he said the decision to close was necessary.
“We really hated to do it, but for the overall good, I think we’re better off,” he explained. “We had to make the call and make the changes.”
The Art Fest previously scheduled for April 17 is now tentatively scheduled for May 29.
The gallery’s next show, the Pendleton High School Senior Art Show, will be scheduled when the gallery reopens.
“Right now we’re still planning on having that, but that’ll be subject to whatever requirements the high school decides they want for their students,” Saxon said.
