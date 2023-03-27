ANDERSON — The students of tomorrow are in today’s elementary school classrooms.
That’s the approach on the minds of Anderson University officials as they plan a variety of academic and extracurricular camps that will take place on campus this summer.
“We know that building a college-going mentality in some of our youngest students — even focusing on first grade, second grade, third grade — to be able to expose youth to different opportunities maybe they haven’t been exposed to (is) very, very important,” said Stephanie Moran, director of engagement and adult learning at AU.
The university’s camp offerings, which include multiple events directly related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, will emphasize innovation, critical thinking and problem solving. Dubbed “genius camps,” they’ll provide opportunities on campus to elementary students to hone their skills in reading, writing, science and other areas.
The thinking, Moran noted, is not only to place the campus environment in front of young learners, but also to catalyze and build on relationships both with schools in the area and with businesses who will soon be recruiting young students in their chosen fields.
“With these camps we really looked at, how can we partner across campus to support creativity and innovation and learning and exposure to some of these things?” Moran said. “We have funding that has given us opportunities to expand a few of the things we’ve already been doing, and also to grow new programming.”
She pointed to a partnership between the university and the Anderson Parks Department that will facilitate a two-week camp for an estimated 200 youth who will work on curriculum in language arts as well as science.
“When you have young students, third through sixth graders, you’re not going to pack full days of just science,” Moran said. “We’re providing both types of experiences so that students can learn from faculty and the counselors that we have about some of these areas.”