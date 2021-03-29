Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and a truncated schedule, it was a special season for the Anderson University women’s basketball team.
The season didn’t begin until January, and the Ravens played just 12 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games before the conference tournament. But the team pulled it together well enough to finish 7-7 and reach the HCAC semifinals for the first time since 2009.
Hannah Hawkins, a senior from Madison-Grant, helped lead the way with a record-setting performance. She completed her AU career with 760 points, 630 rebounds and a school-record 177 blocked shots.
“I want to mention how much of a pleasure it has been to coach Hannah Hawkins,” Ravens coach Lindsay Shade said after the HCAC tourney. “She has made such a tremendous impact on this program, her teammates and our coaching staff. She is obviously very talented and leaves our program as the most prolific shot blocker in school history. But she has had an even greater impact on our culture.
“Hannah is selfless, has an outstanding work ethic and she’s really fun to be around. We will miss her greatly but are excited to see what she accomplishes in the future.”
Hawkins is the only senior departing from a team that drastically turned around the program’s fortunes. The past four seasons have been a steady climb from an 0-25 record in 2017-18, and the future appears bright.
Junior Lexi Dellinger led AU with 18.2 points per game, and sophomore Jade Shipley shot 40.9% from 3-point range.
Dellinger had 24 points in a 62-60 quarterfinal victory against Bluffton. Shipley added 10 points, and Hawkins finished with six points and 11 rebounds.
Shipley’s late free throw gave the Ravens a 61-57 lead and allowed them to survive a 3-pointer from the Beavers with four seconds remaining. Dellinger put the game away with a free throw with two seconds left.
“I am incredibly proud of our team for this gritty win,” Shade said in the aftermath. “It is never easy to win on the road, and to do it against a good Bluffton team definitely required us to play well. We got contributions up and down the lineup, and we played with a lot of poise in the second half. Our coaching staff is so proud of each one of the players.”
Transylvania scored the first 10 points of the semifinal game, and Anderson trailed 34-13 in the first half and 49-37 entering the fourth quarter.
But the Ravens put together a 14-0 run to cut the deficit to 59-57 with 1:11 to play before losing 62-59.
Dellinger again led the way with 21 points, and Hawkins had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor, who worked her way into the starting lineup as a freshman, added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
It wasn’t the ending AU wanted, but the fight to the finish was another sign of this team’s potential.
“It’s hard to find the words to articulate how special these women are, both on and off the court,” Shade said after the loss. “There was a point in the game where it looked like we might lose by 30, but these women never quit and showed a lot of toughness to come back and make it a one-possession game.
“I am heartbroken because I wasn’t ready for it to end, but I am so incredibly proud of every one of our players.”
