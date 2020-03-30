ANDERSON — Changes were made by the Anderson Police Department in 2019 to improve safety within the community and become more efficient.
Before Tony Watters was removed as the chief and returned to a detective on the department, he was taking steps to increase patrols within the city’s park system. The trail system, which links multiple parks and conservation areas, is wheel-chair accessible and includes a mixture of paved and unpaved pathways.
Watters said his decision to increase police presence on the trails was made after the February 2017 murder of two girls along the Delphi Historic Trails near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi.
He said Anderson has more than 10 miles of trails in its park system, and the police department had not patrolled the trails regularly.
The problem, however, was finding manpower and resources to increase the police presence. He started patrolling the trails himself two or three days a week and received positive feedback almost immediately from the public.
In 2019, Watters earmarked both the manpower and resources to create trail patrols and first implemented them during Memorial Day weekend. Officers wearing bright orange shirts began patrolling the trails seven days a week.
Other changes in 2019 for the APD included the purchase of new climate-controlled Animal Control vehicles. Kris Ockomon was appointed senior humane officer to help address the city’s pet overpopulation and find ways to better partner with the Anderson Protection League.
Jake Brown was named interim police chief in late 2019 and then was appointed the department’s chief on Jan. 1.
At the age of 42, Brown became one of the youngest police chiefs to serve on the department. Ed Leonard became the department’s police chief at the age of 40.
Brown immediately began looking for ways to make the department more efficient through the use of technology to improve the time spent by officers on police calls.
He has since issued cellphones to every officer in the police department and is working to implement in-car scanners for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration papers.
“We did not have enough equipment on hand to do every car, but the equipment we had on hand is being installed,” Brown said.
Other public safety improvements made in 2019 in Madison County include:
- The Anderson Fire Department put a new engine pumper truck into service in July. Engine 6 replaced an engine that was more than 10 years old. The new truck is equipped with fire-suppression equipment, basic and advanced life support equipment, trauma bags, extrication tools, hazmat monitoring equipment, cribbing, ropes, radio and water rescue equipment.
The engine seats up to six firefighters and pumps 1,500 gallons of water a minute with a 1,000-gallon tank.
- In August, AFD celebrated its 133rd birthday with the dedication of a new Fire Safety Training Trailer provided by Community Hospital Anderson, St. Vincent Anderson and the city. The trailer creates numerous hands-on emergency response scenarios and additional hazard training opportunities, with an interactive kitchen, bedroom and living room.
- AFD also received a grant to purchase six power-load patient cots with a combined cost of $183,000 from the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters. The cots will help increase safety of patients and reduce injuries to firefighters.
- After a series of teen suicides, AFD hosted an open discussion on suicide awareness and prevention at Highland Middle School in October.
- The Elwood Police Department saw the retirement of Officer Sherry Wright. She served 22 years on the department.
- In October, EPD officers received training in mental health first aid to better respond to the needs of residents.
- EPD also mourned the loss of former police dog Titan in November. Titan retired from the department in 2013.
- The Elwood Fire Department hired Paige Creasy as its first woman firefighter on May 8.
- That same month, EFD Chief Brad Compton was demoted after his department vehicle was spotted in Illinois, a violation of city policy. He was replaced by Assistant Chief Mark Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.