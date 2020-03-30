ANDERSON – While a priority for city officials and residents is the opening of a grocery store on Nichol Avenue, the future goal is for a completely revitalized retail corridor.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the former Marsh store last year for $230,000.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said discussions are taking place with three potential developers.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said none of the developers wants the entire 40,000-square-foot building; they are interested in approximately half the space.
An independent pharmacist is interested in sharing space with the grocery store, Winkler said.
But the long-range plan is for the development of the entire Edgewood Plaza area with retail attractions. Possible retail development at the intersection of Nichol and Arrow avenues is also being discussed.
City officials hope the $1 million renovations by the new owners of the Courtyard Apartments will spur growth in the Edgewood Plaza area.
Local small business owner Ben Orcutt said he would like to see some modern economic development strategies used in the city.
“We don’t need another strip mall,” he said. “We could create a downtown-style grid of streets to Indiana 32. There would be smaller lots that would allow small businesses to locate in the area.”
Making a grid of streets in the property with sidewalks would enable people who live in the area to walk to the stores, Orcutt noted.
He said the Nichol and Arrow avenue intersection needs attention and a beautification effort should be undertaken along Madison Avenue to include new sidewalks and lighting.
“It’s the type of development,” he said. “I would like to see every intersection along Nichol Avenue improved.”
Orcutt said Anderson could follow the lead of a much larger city, Paris, France, in developing smaller neighborhoods where schools, workplaces, housing and stores are all located within a 20-minute walk.
“Anderson could use the same concept in neighborhoods at Nichol and Raible avenues and 29th Street and Columbus Avenue,” he said.
Last year, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission took a significant step in the redevelopment of the Edgewood Plaza area.
The commission voted to acquire several properties needed for the redevelopment of the Nichol Avenue corridor west of Raible Avenue.
By adding the properties, the city plans to spend up to $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, revenues to purchase the following properties: the closed Speedway gas station, Save on Liquor, Rent-A-Center, EZ Pawn and two residential properties.
The funding will cover the cost of demolishing the structure and prepare for the installation of the necessary infrastructure to support the planned future development.
“This is the first step toward moving the project forward,” Winkler said. “We have a template for development, but that could be changed.”
The city envisions a retail development on the property to include streets and resolve the longstanding drainage problem along Nichol Avenue.
The Redevelopment Commission anticipates a $4.1 million investment in the Edgewood Plaza area.
“The previous efforts to redevelop the area, including the removal of the old Edgewood Plaza and the recent acquisition of the old Marsh store, are good first steps,” Mayor Broderick said. “But more is needed if we are going to be serious about the redevelopment and improvement of this important area of the city.”
