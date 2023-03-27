ANDERSON — During the past year the city of Anderson has spent approximately $2 million on new equipment for the police and fire departments.
The 103 officers with the Anderson Police Department have been provided with new safety equipment.
All officers received new bulletproof body armor and helmets, and 20 patrol cars will be equipped with bulletproof shields and building entry tools.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. included in the 2023 city budget $350,000 from the city’s share of the public safety local income tax to purchase the new equipment.
The city also budgeted $288,000 from the public safety funds for the purchase of an armored rescue and extraction vehicle that would be used to allow police to quickly remove people from a dangerous environment.
That vehicle is set to be delivered this fall.
Chief Mike Lee said he was approached by Broderick following the school shooting in Texas last year.
Broderick said following the Texas shooting the city wanted to make sure the officers have the proper protective gear.
“I know that you would never let happen what took place in Texas by standing around,” he said. “We wanted to make sure you had as much protection as possible to enter a crime scene.”
The police department is moving forward with accreditation plans.
Broderick announced last year that the department was starting the process with Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Chief Mike Lee delivered several documents as part of the departmental reorganization and minor changes to some policies.
The accreditation commission has developed a set of standards and best practices for police agencies across the state.
The website says that earning its accreditation is a clear statement of exceptional levels of professionalism and commitment to excellence in law enforcement.
APD has taken recent steps to improve its law enforcement measures. They include:
• Continuously replacing aging police vehicles
• Implementing and expanding a vehicle take-home program.
• The 2023 city budget includes $190,000 to purchase new patrol cars.
• Installing in-car computers in all patrol cars
• Issuing new body cameras and uniforms for all officers
• Streamlining creation of documentation and reports
• Rewriting and updating all policies and procedures, including making most policies available online
• Creating a new complaint and compliment process.
The Anderson Fire Department has spent $850,000 on the purchase of a new ambulance and pumper truck in 2022 and upgraded communication services at all of the fire stations.
Assistant Chief Todd Cawthorn said the Fire Department now has three front-line ambulances and three backups in the fleet.
Last year, the ambulances made 13,131 emergency runs, and Cawthorn said the number of runs this year is increasing.
The 2023 budget includes funding for a new truck at Station 2, a new ambulance and a new vehicle for the battalion chief.
The Madison County Council approved an appropriation of $122,100 to install the bulletproof windshields in all 40 vehicles used by the department.
The city of Elwood also equipped all of their patrol vehicles with bulletproof windshields after the shooting death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz last July.