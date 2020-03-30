ANDERSON – The past year will be remembered by some local residents as the year that millions of dollars were spent on improving local roads and bridges.
After years of waiting, the new Eisenhower Bridge over the White River in downtown Anderson was officially dedicated. The span cost $15.5 million, which came in $2.5 million under budget.
The county received a federal grant in the amount of $13.5 million to pay for the new bridge, which replaced the span that first opened in 1969.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said in 2019 the city spent $7 million on paving projects in several areas.
He said for 2020 the city is looking at spending about $2 million to complete work on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. If the city receives $1 million in Community Crossings money, Raible Avenue will be repaved.
“We’re looking at spending $750,000 on street paving this year,” Leser said. “The city’s street department is expected to spend an additional $300,000.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation spent $2.6 million to upgrade Ind. 32 from Layton Road through Anderson to Scatterfield Road.
The Redevelopment Commission voted to provide $4 million in tax increment financing revenues to resurface MLK Boulevard from 25th Street to Interstate 69. Those funds were also used to resurface 73rd Street from MLK to Layton Road.
The city of Anderson used a combination of local funds and a $1 million grant through the Indiana Community Crossings program to resurface portions of 38th Street and Broadway.
This year, the city is requesting a $1 million grant from the state to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street north to Cross Street.
Joe Copeland, Madison County engineer, said the county highway department is putting together a list of roads to be repaved in 2020.The county also plans to contract for concrete repairs in three subdivisions.
“We did quite a bit of work in 2019 and expect to do quite a bit in 2020,” Copeland said, noting that the county has received a $1.3 million federal grant to replace the bridge on Rangeline Road over the White River.
“The estimated cost is $1.5 million,” he said. “The county has to provide 20% in matching funds.”
The project won’t be bid until July 2024, after federal funds become available, according to Copeland.
Through matching funds in the state’s Community Crossings program, Madison County will pave 12 miles of roads this year.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners awarded a contract with E&B Paving for more than $1.83 million. The bid by E&B Paving was the lowest of six received by the county.
Copeland said he had “expected the bids to be higher than $2 million.”
Madison County was awarded $1 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program.
