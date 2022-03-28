ANDERSON — For the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., the development of the city’s west side is more than about opening a grocery store.
Ever since the Marsh store closed on Nichol Avenue in 2017 the focus of local residents and the city administration has been to find the right fit for the property.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s Economic Development Department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the westside location.
Since then the Redevelopment Commission has spent approximately $300,000 on a new roof and façade for the building.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said that before the building can be utilized there is a need for a new heating and air conditioning unit, repairs to the electrical system and parking lot.
Winkler said the hope is to advertise for proposals by the end of this year.
“We’re trying to work with grocery stores and people that work with grocery store chains so we understand what it will take to attract someone,” he said. “The capital improvements are not the issue. The issue is the margins you will make over a period of time.
“There are not many independent grocery stores anymore,” Winkler said. “There needs to be a really good supply chain and what will they provide in terms of credit or paying everything in cash. Having an independent local grocer is a great idea, but how do you make it work?”
Broderick said the hope for the westside corridor is to uplift the area and make it attractive to serious investors. “This corridor is an important entry point into our community,” he said. “Our efforts will include a complete face-lift and property acquisition that will allow for solid retail investment and related commercial growth and investment.”
Broderick opposed the sale of the Marsh store for a proposed use as a warehouse.
“Since that time, we have been making physical improvements to the property to make it attractive to a potential grocery investor,” he said. “Quite some time ago I made it clear to my economic development team that I considered the attracting of grocery store to be a priority.”
Winkler said the Redevelopment Commission owns the former Edgewood Plaza property and is trying to obtain additional properties.
“The goal is to get enough property to work with a master developer on the entire area,” he said. “We don’t want to piecemeal development.
Winkler said the city is working on a master development plan for the entire area.
“I’m optimistic that some development will take place,” he said. “It’s going to take a master developer that is willing to take some risk and the city has to be willing to meet them in terms of risk.”
Any development will require a lot of drainage work on the property, Winkler said.
“We need to increase the ability to move water from the area to the White River, which is expensive because of right of way,” he said.
“We want to create a place where people want to be and create a sense of place,” Winkler said. “If we do the wrong thing, we will destroy the opportunity.”
Broderick agreed that the ultimate decision on the corridor is dependent on private investment.
He said the Redevelopment Commission continues the effort to purchase more property in the area.
“We, of course, are restrained by how much we can spend for property under state law, and some entities see this as an opportunity to sell at higher prices than we are able to pay,” Broderick said, referring to the state law that prohibits spending more than the average of two appraisals to purchase property.
“We will continue to negotiate to get fair prices as we move forward with our redevelopment effort,” the mayor said.
“Once we have made all possible acquisitions, we will market the entire area,” Broderick said. “In the end it is my plan that this part of our community will include first-rate development that will be attractive for any investor and a proud part of our community.”