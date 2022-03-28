ANDERSON — Two years ago, Marilyn Collier wanted to celebrate her birthday by doing something to help the community.
Born and raised in Anderson, Collier lived in Indianapolis for 13 years before returning to her hometown.
For her efforts over the past two years to provide those in need with food, clothing, essentials and someone to talk with, Collier is The Herald Bulletin’s 2021 Person of the Year.
“I knew what it was like to be a single mom,” she said. “The feeling of being alone and I knew other women were experiencing those same feelings.”
Collier, 62, had 150 women gather for her birthday in 2019 and that led to the founding of the Gathering of Queens.
The group traveled together and then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“It was devastating to Anderson,” Collier said. “We wanted to get out into the community and started giving any food.”
From those beginnings Collier partnered with other women to start the 765 Food Desert Project.
Every Tuesday, regardless of the weather, Collier and other volunteers gather at the intersection of Nichol and Raible avenues to distribute food, clothing and other essentials.
“We provide head coverings for woman with cancer, pray with people and make connections,” she said. “I know God is real and we have work to do. There is no secret to what God can do.”
Collier said the 765 Project has received tremendous support from the community.
“I still think back to my parents,” she said. “They used to grow food and give it away to families in need.”
Collier said the goal is to create an oasis in the food desert on Anderson’s west side.
“We really need a panel truck and a building to store items,” she said.
“The Minority Health Coalition and the Madison County Health Department is going to start doing wellness checks and provide vaccinations,” Collier said.
She would like to expand the projects to increase women’s health, breast cancer awareness and assist people in getting a GED.
“This is something God called me to do,” Collier said. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded by people that want to do the same.”
Collier works at St. Vincent Ascension and IU Ball Hospital as a resource chaplain.
Her daughter, Perris Hobbs, obtained a degree from Alabama A&M University.
Rev. Antwaun Johnson with the Wallace Temple Church said he was not surprised that Collier was nominated.
“I believe her tenacity to do the work of the Lord is her major attribute,” Johnson said. “Regardless of the challenges she works to accomplish her goals.”
He said she is a “go-getter” and very active in the community.
Rep. Terri Austin nominated Collier for her tireless efforts to raise funds and the resources to purchase and distribute food every week.
“Her organization also works to provide counseling and support to women in crisis or who simply need spiritual support and assistance during challenging times in their life to help get them back on their feet,” Austin wrote.
She said Collier also helps raise funds and organizes a back to school event at the Wallace Temple Church, where she is an assistant pastor.
“What is so remarkable about Marilyn is that she truly does all of this from the goodness of her heart,” Austin said. “Her faith is ironclad. I’ve never heard her criticize others, but she does try to lead by example.”
Jessie Woodall in her nominating letter noted that Collier for the past two years has braved the weather to distribute groceries to families in need.
“She asks for nothing in return,” Woodall said. “She also mentors to those that call on her many, many times just for encouragement in these trying times.”
Sen. Tim Lanane said he knows how hard Collier works to improve the community.
“In particular I have supported her back-to-school efforts through Wallace Temple and more recently her grassroots efforts to address food shortage,” he said. “She puts her heart into everything she does and she doesn’t expect anything in return.”