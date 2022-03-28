ANDERSON – Over the next four years communities in Madison County will be making decisions on how to spend $55 million.
Local cities and towns received half of the American Rescue Plan funds in 2021 and the remainder is to be delivered this May.
The funds must be spent according to strict guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department and be used by the end of 2025.
Madison County will receive $25.1 million. The County Council recently approved the spending of $3 million of the funds.
Those funds were designated to make improvements to the Madison County Jail and four projects to assess future county needs in the areas of transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater.
A committee of elected and appointed county officials is reviewing the proposals and then making recommendations to the Madison County Board of Commissioners and the council.
The city of Anderson is receiving $23.1 million and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the City Council conducted three public meetings to get input from local residents.
Broderick has proposed spending $3.6 million for premium pay for city employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also recommended spending $9 million on upgrades to the city’s water system; $4.4 million for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; $4.5 million for homeowner assistance, food programs and expansion of the internet; and $900,000 for homeless programs.
The Anderson Community Coalition has proposed $7 million for small businesses and nonprofits; $3.5 million for infrastructure; $6.7 million for housing needs; and $2.4 million for workforce development and mental health support programs.
The Anderson City Council will make the final determination on how the funds are eventually allocated.
In Elwood, Mayor Todd Jones said the city is planning to spend the estimated $1.7 million on infrastructure projects.
“We’re in the process of constructing additional wells to increase our water capacity,” Jones said. “We want to make sure we have the water for future business and residential development.
He said some funding will be used to enhance public safety in Elwood.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said the city has just received the final guidelines for how the estimated $1,040,000 can be spent.
“We’re in the process of forming a committee,” he said.
Naselroad said the committee will consist of members of the Alexandria City Council.
Scott Reske, Pendleton town manager, said the town’s council has approved spending approximately 50% of the $910,000 to increase security around the town-owned facilities.
“We’re also looking at purchasing police vehicles and equipment,” he said.
The approved spending by the Pendleton Town Council includes $125,00 for police vehicles and $130,000 for police body cameras and in-car cameras.
Larry Shively, president of the Frankton Town Council, said the town intends to use the $400,000 toward its three-phase project to upgrade the sewage treatment plant, water and sewer lines.