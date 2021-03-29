PENDLETON — Under towering ceilings and behind a wall of glass, Parkinson’s patients will be lacing up and punching back as a second Rock Steady Boxing gym opens in Madison County.
It’s just one of a huge offering under the roof of the 122,800-square-foot Community Sports & Wellness facility.
Located on 25 acres, the project was developed by Card & Associates Athletic Facilities and is home to a large fitness facility including indoor tennis courts that use state-of-the-art technology.
Community Hospital Anderson purchased the naming rights and occupies a portion of the building where, in addition to Rock Steady Boxing, it offers outpatient physical therapy, a time-share physicians office with four examination rooms and a lab, a classroom that can host classes, health events and screenings, and a kitchen where students get hands-on experience making healthy dishes.
“We wanted to focus on wellness, we wanted to focus on preventative exercise and nutrition,” said Marianne Sprong, director of community collaborations for Community Hospital Anderson.
“We want to prevent them having to come to Community Hospital if at all possible.”
At Exit 219 on the Interstate 69 corridor, the facility is convenient to Fishers, Noblesville, Muncie and Anderson.
The fitness facility is up to 850 active members with Wednesday being the busiest day and an average of around 175 daily visitors, said Kris Farrar, vice president and wellness director.
Along with the eight indoor tennis courts, they have a flex floor that offers pickleball, basketball and volleyball and is one of the most popular amenities.
They also have gymnastics, cardio and strength training and group classes including a Sunday praise ride.
“People still want to congregate and worship together and our membership has been excited and thrilled by that,” Farrar said.
