PENDLETON — A mild winter allowed crews to stay busy on the 122,800-square-foot Community Sports & Wellness facility.
“We were able to get the roof on, and we have about 60% of the building contained right now,” Klipsch-Card founder and CEO Andy Card said during an interview in February. “We should be totally wrapped up and enclosed, I would say, within the next 30 days.”
Card is targeting an August opening.
Located on 25 acres, the facility will include eight tennis courts, workout area, bike room, yoga room and a flexible space that can be used for multiple sports like basketball or pickleball and gymnastics. Obstacle course challenges similar to the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior” designed for kids starting from the time they’re toddlers will be available, too.
“It’s a great way for children to learn how to move, be flexible and actually do exercise when you’re little and then, hopefully, you go on to continue,” Card said.
Community Hospital, which has naming rights for the facility, will also have a large presence, including its Rock Steady boxing program for Parkinson’s disease patients and a 40-seat kitchen for healthy cooking classes.
“This has been a vision at the hospital for quite some time,” Community Hospital Anderson President Beth Tharp said when the project was announced in 2018.
Card cited the improvements at Exit 219, including a new roundabout, as one of the reasons for choosing Pendleton.
“You can literally leave Fishers, Noblesville, Muncie, Anderson, get on I-69, and you don’t hit a stop light until you get in our parking lot,” he noted.
The project uses half of the 25 acres donated by the city as part of the $3.2 million incentive package. The remaining land has been platted and listed for sale with hopes of attracting similar services.
“I think this is really going to set the tone for what we want out here at the business park,” Pendleton Town Council member Jessica Smith said.
Technology will be a focus of the new facility.
The tennis courts will include PlaySite, a series of cameras that provide live streaming and scoring and enable athletes to analyze their play.
“We will be one of the only facilities in the Midwest, in Indiana, for sure, that has that on their courts,” Card said.
