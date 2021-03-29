ANDERSON — After a delay of more than a year, local officials are starting the process of conducting a feasibility study for a new Madison County Jail, for which Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been advocating for almost two years.
Mellinger has repeatedly asked the Madison County Council for funding to make repairs to the existing jail, which has been dealing with a lack of bed space.
The Madison County commissioners are developing a request for proposals to be presented.
Commissioner John Richwine said the intent of the request for proposal is to determine the estimated cost and the best option available to the county.
He said the County Council, which has indicated support for a feasibility study, will then be asked to appropriate the funding.
A 10-member committee consisting of elected officials and three citizen members will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the commissioners.
“I was promised a feasibility study a year ago,” Mellinger said. “Time is of the essence.”
Mellinger said it was important the committee gets input from elected officials and the local business community.
He previously indicated the county needs a jail with 500 beds at an estimated cost of $50 million, and the cost is increasing annually because the current jail has critical infrastructure problems and the county is having to house inmates out of county.
“Right now we have an aging structure that is falling apart and there are not enough beds,” Mellinger said. “It will take at least one year to decide what the county needs and the cost.”
The previous board of commissioners last year delayed action on moving forward with a jail feasibility study until a county gift and ethics ordinance was adopted.
That ordinance, proposed by former Commissioner Mike Phipps, was approved in December with Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voting for the ordinance and Richwine casting the no vote. Under that ordinance, any county employee or elected official could not receive any gifts that were valued at more than zero dollars.
In January, the new ordinance was repealed by Richwine and newly elected Commissioner Darlene Likens.
The current Madison County Jail opened in 1984 after a federal judge ordered the county to replace the one constructed in 1939.
Last year, county properties manager Al Eppely said it will cost $1 million annually to maintain the jail.
Mellinger said every surrounding county is moving into or constructing new facilities.
He said, with the documentation already in place, a feasibility study could be completed in 30 days.
Planning for a new jail will take one year and two years to construct, he said.
Mellinger said the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation three years ago that allows counties to have a dedicated local option income tax to pay for the construction of a new jail.
“I hope a new jail is under construction by the end of my term in 2022,” he said.
