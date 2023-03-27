ANDERSON — Madison County’s bicentennial this year offers educators a unique opportunity to incorporate local history content that may not otherwise make its way into the classroom, officials said.
Officials in school districts around the county said they’re eager to evaluate material and consider partnerships with organizations including the Madison County Historical Society and the Madison County Bicentennial Committee.
“We are in the process of examining opportunities to celebrate and study the Madison County bicentennial,” said Sterling Boles, superintendent of Frankton-Lapel Community Schools.
Several ideas are being considered for schools to take advantage of in the fall, including essay contests, lessons plans, according to members of the bicentennial committee.
“We think that there could be some lessons that we would hope that…the local schools would be willing to have as part of their history curriculum,” said committee chair Tim Lanane. “There’s much to learn about Madison County and the founding of Madison County and some of its prominent points of history.”
Lanane added that art contests — perhaps at the elementary school levels — as well as student-based photography exhibitions could be judged by local government and business leaders, offering opportunities for partnerships and strengthening community ties.
Lanane said that although ideas haven’t been organized into formal presentations for schools to consider for the current academic year, he hopes that those plans will be ready for officials to look at in plenty of time for the 2023-24 school year.
“We haven’t been able to get the plans submitted to the school authorities yet,” he said. “That’s something we’re going to work on and try to get some definite ideas on before we go to them. I would hope they’d be very receptive to it, and I think they would be.”
Officials at Anderson Community Schools said they evaluate curriculum choices according to several criteria, including standards set forth by the Indiana Department of Education.
Given the great significance, teachers are encouraged to incorporate local history in their classrooms as they deem appropriate and as it aligns with Indiana Academic Standards,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk said. “If resources become available from the Bicentennial Committee, we will be happy to distribute them to our schools and teachers to use.”