ANDERSON – With interest rates and inventory both nearing historic lows, the housing and real estate market enjoyed a robust turnaround in 2021 from the headwinds of the pandemic.
“Booming” was how Amanda Malone, an agent with F.C. Tucker-Thompson in Anderson, described the market over the past 12 months. She said a host of factors came together to drive home prices up and place the county prominently in a pair of studies examining real estate trends in Indiana and across the country. In one, the county was found to have the fastest growing home values over the last five years statewide. The other, a Realtor.com survey forecasts the county – as part of a region including Indianapolis and Carmel – fourth among the country’s expected top markets in 2022.
“Those things helped drive the market where we needed to be probably three years ago as far as prices and things go,” Malone said. “Our trends tend to come from the West, so I think we needed to get that catch-up of slightly higher prices. Plus, the fact that Madison County’s grown so much…it made for a boom in the market.”
Many buyers, she said, found themselves flush with extra cash from multiple rounds of stimulus checks, along with sooner-than-expected money from the federal government’s advance child tax credit payments.
“I think it gave a lot of people down payment money that they necessarily wouldn’t have had,” Malone said. “People are feeling squeezed in their homes, so they just kind of saved it up, and they’re like, OK, we’ve got three or four kids, we need a bigger house. I think that had a lot to do with it.”
A months-long stretch of near record low mortgage interest rates also spurred many buyers to pull the trigger on home purchases and refinancing loans. Rates well below 3% were the norm for much of the year, and although analysts foresee inflation pulling them higher, Malone said the numbers need to be viewed in context.
“I think the perception of interest rates rising is going to scare a lot of people,” she said. “However, they need to understand that they’re still pretty low. In 2005, I think our interest rate was somewhere between 5.5% and 6%, so the fact that we’ve had low interest rates in the high 2s and the low 3s, I don’t necessarily want that to scare them just because they go up to about 4%.”
Malone expects the inventory bottleneck – both with new and existing homes – to continue, making for a seller’s market throughout 2022.
“The problem is, when people sell, they have no place to go because inventory is low,” she said. “And builders are (scheduled) out six to 11 months, so they can’t keep up with how many people want to build, so they can’t sell yet. I think we’re still going to feel a tight squeeze this year.”