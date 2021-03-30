ANDERSON — The future of large-scale commercial solar parks remains in limbo.
Last year the Madison County Council denied a requested tax abatement from Invenergy to construct a 120-megawatt solar park in northern Madison County at an estimated cost of $110 million on approximately 800 acres.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals had voted to approve a special exception for the project that required a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating residential structures and 200 feet from property lines.
Opponents of the Lone Oak Solar Park filed a lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court Division 6 alleging both the county’s Planning Commission and BZA didn’t take into consideration their concerns about the impact on property values.
They also contended a member who didn’t reside in Madison County shouldn’t have been allowed to vote on the project.
Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley ruled against the opponents and the case is now being taken to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
As a result of the Invenergy project, Madison County put a moratorium on large-scale solar projects for one year, and that moratorium has been extended through July.
Brad Newman, director of the Planning Department, has been drafting a new solar ordinance to replace the one adopted in 2017.
That has been delayed while members of the Indiana General Assembly consider legislation that would set state regulations on commercial solar farm development of greater than 10 acres.
The Anderson City Council recently set a public hearing to consider providing a 10-year tax abatement to the Indiana Municipal Power Association (IMPA) for three new solar parks.
Jack Alvey of IMPA said the three solar parks are an investment of $33.7 million and will generate 23.7 megawatts of electricity.
Solar Park 3 will be at 2930 E. 38th St., with an investment of $13.4 million, and will generate 8.7 megawatts of electricity.
Solar Park 4 will be at 3205 S. Rangeline Road and will produce 7.8 megawatts of electricity, at a cost of $10.7 million.
Solar Park 6 will be at 3040 Layton Road, at a cost of $9.5 million, and will produce 6 megawatts of power.
Alvey said the three solar parks will provide enough power for 3,500 homes.
IMPA already has two solar parks in the city.
The first was opened on Park Road in 2015 and generates 5 megawatts of electricity; the second was opened in 2017 on Madison Avenue, generating 8 megawatts of electricity.
Once completed, 7.6% of Anderson’s electricity will be produced by solar energy, he said.
IMPA also has a 2-megawatt solar park in Pendleton and a 1-megawatt facility in Frankton.
