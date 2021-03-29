ALEXANDRIA — Community service became more important than ever last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of Madison County.
As residents were asked to remain at home, some found themselves without an income with which to pay the bills and buy basic necessities, including food, making places like Pete’s Pantry all the more crucial.
Sue Allen, who manages the pantry operated at The Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior, said the pantry was particularly important for the survival of residents in the northern reaches of Madison County.
“There really wasn’t anyplace for people from Orestes, Summitville, Alexandria to go without going to Anderson,” she said.
The pandemic has added an extra layer of urgency for some providing services to their communities.
But the pandemic posed as much of a danger for the volunteers at Pete’s Pantry as for anyone else, so it had to close initially so they could restructure the operation for everyone’s safety, she said.
“As soon as we heard there were cases in Madison County we shut down the food pantry as far as going inside,” she said.
Because many of the 18 helpers were older, the pantry also found its volunteer staff reduced to six, Allen said. Those fewer people also faced greater workloads as they prepared up to 90 bags and boxed for drive-thru delivery. That keeps them busy Monday through Wednesday for the weekly Thursday distribution.
“It’s gotten to be a much bigger job,” she said.
As many as 125 cars have come through in a single week, Allen said.
With the availability of vaccines, she predicted, the church has reopened somewhat for worship, and Allen expects it will need the space now used for packaging the food for church-related activities.
“Once they start doing that, we are probably going to have to revamp everything so we can bring people inside,” she said. “It will be something because we still will have to worry about sanitizing.”
Though the pandemic kept older people from volunteering at Alexandria’s pantry, it didn’t deter young people from chipping in in nearby Frankton.
Frankton Councilman Larry Shively said the younger generations are stepping up to help fulfill the mission of the town’s comprehensive plan.
“I have got some outstanding younger generation people who have stepped up to help,” he said.
The town has partnered with No Hunger Frankton, which is made up of volunteers from the Family Life Center, the Eagles Cupboard at the high school and Eagles Pack also at the schools.The town recently hosted its third annual Souper Bowl fundraiser to support these programs.
In addition, art students at the high school are preparing to paint a mural on the west side of the fire station, Shively said.
Even organizations whose primary focus isn’t community service jumped in to help during the pandemic. They include the Ivy Tech 53rd Street campus in Anderson, which sent its hospital beds to Community Hospital Anderson as the pandemic surged in the spring.
The end-of-the year holidays as always brought out the best in people and led to new opportunities to provide assistance, such as the shopping spree at Meijer for three lucky student participants in the newly organized Sista’s of Royalty organization.
Some assistance, however, occurred because of individuals without the backing of an organization, such as the Christmas Eve fire at the Frankton residence of Ashley Waldrep and Jason Stanley. Members of the community immediately put social media to use, replacing their clothing and ensuring there were gifts to open on Christmas Day.
