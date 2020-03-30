PENDLETON — CrossFit Pendleton, tucked in beside the Pendleton Sports Complex, offers exercise options for all ages.
Its owner is Jay Hubble, a Pendleton native who opened the gym in July 2017. The CrossFit side is filled with rowing machines, weights and plyometric boxes, while the adjacent side is set up with batting cages.
Hubble’s passion for CrossFit started after he picked up the method to stay in shape after finishing his collegiate basketball career.
“I grew up playing baseball and basketball, and I played basketball in college,” Hubble said. “I found CrossFit when I got done with basketball. I needed to find something to stay in shape. I moved home and eventually opened a CrossFit gym.”
CrossFit Pendleton is a group-oriented gym where people from the Pendleton community can learn fitness techniques suitable for any age or fitness level.
“The vibe that we really try to give off is every single one of our workouts is scalable for all ages and all fitness levels,” Hubble said. “A very small percentage is the crazy CrossFit stuff you see on TV. It’s more of a community thing.
“People come in and get their hour of sweat, and they feel good. That’s why people do it. That’s why I started doing it. The competing part is fun, but seeing people come in for a regular workout is what got me excited about doing this.”
Kyle Wilson has been doing CrossFit for almost four years and is a member of CrossFit Pendleton.
“I really like this atmosphere,” he said. “The atmosphere is super supportive. Everybody cheers each other on because it’s a group effort. That’s kind of a cool aspect. I’ve dropped into other gyms, but I’m partial to this gym. The camaraderie is really cool.”
CrossFit Pendleton is the only CrossFit gym in Pendleton and the surrounding communities and offers classes several times a week that work on functional fitness techniques that benefit everyone, not just athletes. While it suits all fitness levels, CrossFit Pendleton is all about pushing people to work hard to improve.
“I like it because it pushes you beyond what you would normally do at the gym,” said Kat, another CrossFit Pendleton member. “Everybody pushes you to do your best. I have tried other gyms, but I like this one because this one has slightly harder workouts.”
The system of CrossFit can be beneficial for those looking to improve their athletic movement.
“I wish when I was an actual athlete playing basketball and baseball in high school and college, I would have loved to have had something like this,” Hubble said.
