ANDERSON — Despite the pandemic that severely affected the national and local economy, there were plenty of investments on the city’s west side.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. continues its efforts to get a grocery store to locate in the former Marsh property on Nichol Avenue.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the building for $230,000 and is investing an additional $277,000 for a new roof and facade. That work is expected to be completed this spring.
City officials are currently writing the specifications to receive proposals for the rehabilitation of the 42,000-square-foot building.
A group of local residents has expressed interest in opening a co-op grocery, restaurant and a hydroponics garden there.
The city is offering the building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
Immediately to the west of the vacant store, Robert Glazebrooks purchased the former Red Men Lodge and opened a funeral service.
The Redevelopment Commission approved $340,000 to Glazebrooks for improvements to the property.
The funds were used to demolish and repave the parking lot to the front of the building to include a retention pond and fountain. Included in the project are landscaping and additional signage along Nichol Avenue and a fence between an existing tire business and the front of the funeral service.
The Anderson City Council last year approved a tax abatement request from Recycled Polymer Solutions.
Three years ago, the Indianapolis company brought new life to one of Anderson’s oldest industrial properties.
Recycled Polymer Solutions purchased the former Elston-Richards property for $1.2 million and received a five-year tax abatement on a planned investment of $1,123,760 for the purchase and installation of equipment to recycle plastics.
At the time of the first request, the company planned to hire 10 people but currently has 25 employees.
New life was pumped into the former Courtyard Apartments when Property Resources Associates purchased the apartments in the 2700 block of West 16th Street last September.
Ron Plichta with the investors said the original cost to renovate the 129 units and to purchase the property was $816,000.
However, Plichta said, there was a lot of hidden damage when they took ownership and the cost has increased to an estimated $1.9 million.
The Redevelopment Commission approved $935,000 in tax increment financing revenues to complete the project.
Property Resources Associates has resurfaced the parking lots, improved all the entrances and hallways, is replacing all the windows and is repainting the exterior, he said.
Plichta said new playground equipment was purchased, a sewer problem was repaired and many of the units now have new heating and air conditioning units.
