PENDLETON — Residential development is on the rise in the Pendleton area with two subdivisions being approved in 2019: The Falls with 56 homes and Carrick Glenn with 235 homes.
Pendleton planning director Rachel Christenson credits the influx of residents to Pendleton’s proximity to Fishers and Noblesville, with Pendleton being a place to live close to the amenities of larger communities but offering the peace and quiet of country life.
“We’ve noticed a lot of people moving into this area,” Christenson said. “Coming up the I-69 corridor, it’s a good place for development between Muncie and Indianapolis.”
In October, Pendleton Town Council voted unanimously in favor of several projects funded by a $1 million surplus from the 2018 fire station bond
This included $450,000 for a city-owned parking lot. Christenson said the parking lot is in the design phase, which is 75% complete.
The most impactful development, Christenson said, is the Community Sports & Wellness Center, which is under construction. The work in progress is a $14 million project.
Other expansions include Merchandise Warehouse’s cold storage warehouse and Tractor Supply Co., which is working on a $4 million expansion.
An expansion of Newco was denied in October because of residents’ concerns about pollution and property values.
Meanwhile in Ingalls, businesses are developing along the Interstate 69 corridor toward Fishers, according to Ingalls Clerk/Treasurer Kip Golden.
“Fishers is now filled up, and we’re the next exit,” Golden noted.
