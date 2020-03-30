ANDERSON — Over the past few decades, one constant has characterized downtown Anderson: change.
No longer is the downtown the center for shopping in Anderson and Madison County. Retailers first left to locate in the Mounds Mall area. Later, they moved farther from the center of town and settled along Scatterfield Road by Interstate 69.
Today the downtown is being revitalized in a different fashion with the reopening of the Tower and Beverly Terrace apartments.
Both the Tower Apartments and Beverly Terrace, which brought 75 apartments to the downtown area, are fully occupied.
The Anderson Economic Development Department has been working to attract a grocery store to the former Walgreens store at the intersection of 14th and Jackson streets.
There has also been a marked increase in entertainment venues, including new eateries and bars.
Levi Rinker, downtown specialist with the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there is a national trend to revitalize downtowns.
“We’re about 10 years behind,” he noted. “We need to restructure and take advantage of our strengths for downtown.”
Rinker said prices for many downtown properties are reasonable for investors and pointed out that the number of restaurants in the downtown area has grown from six to 21 in the past six years.
Rinker said retail outlets locating in the downtown core have to be small and specialized.
“We’ve had all our teeth pulled,” he said. “We don’t have the storefronts. We’re looking at in-fill development and need incentives for development.”
Rinker said the city has to encourage multi-use facilities where there would be a retail outlet on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.
If the Delaware Court Apartments and Lincolnshire Apartments reopened, the downtown apartment space would be at capacity, except for single-family housing.
“As we raise the number of people living downtown, there will be a demand for retail development,” Rinker said. “A downtown grocery store would attract people.”
Anderson has been lucky that entertainment venues downtown — museums, community theater, Paramount Theatre and parks — remain, he said.
“It’s all about quality of place and walkability,” Rinker explained. “All of those venues are within an easy walk.”
A major change is coming this year as the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is planning to create new opportunities at Athletic Park.
Last year, the City Council and Park & Recreation Board approved a $3 million bond issue for improvements at Athletic and Mays parks.
The proposal for Mays Park is to improve existing facilities, according to Katherine Plunkett of HWC consulting.
She said the plan is to consolidate all parking on the north side of 10th Street and construct a splash pad and walking trail. On the south side of 10th Street, improvements would be made to the basketball and tennis courts and the existing building and a pickle ball court would be added.
Athletic Park is centrally located and can be made into a regional attraction that will help draw people to downtown Anderson, officials believe.
The proposal is to extend the riverwalk trail to the east and construct a playground, splash pad and performance stage, Plunkett said.
“We want a balance of features,” Cory Whitesell of HWC said. “There will be a passive recreation space with swings for adults and a blend of activities. There will be spaces for all generations. We want to make it an anchor park for the city.”
The estimated cost of improvements at Mays Park is $1 million to $1.25 million and $15 million for Athletic Park.
After a lengthy delay to conduct an archaeological study, construction of the new City of Anderson Transit System terminal building has restarted at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets.
The federal government is providing a minimum of $6.3 million in grant funds for the project, with the city of Anderson allocating $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds toward the $8.5 million project.
The transit center will include space for retail establishments on the second and third floors.
During the past year, the city administration purchased the former State Theatre and is in the process of completing work for the sale of the Marti Harris Building across from the Paramount Theatre.
“There have been discussions with several people about making the State Theatre into an entertainment venue,” Broderick said, noting there is interest in the Harris property for a potential restaurant in the downtown area.
