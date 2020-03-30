ANDERSON — Last year saw an increase in overdose deaths and methamphetamine from Mexico overtaking heroin as Madison County continues to fight an addiction epidemic.
Overdose deaths dropped from 49 in 2017 to 33 in 2018 but rebounded to over 50 in 2019.
Cheaper meth from Mexico has contributed to the demand for the drug outpacing heroin locally.
“Heroin prices stayed high enough and meth has gotten cheap enough that meth has had a resurgence,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger explained.
Efforts to turn the tide of addiction include more treatment options.
Grace House increased its number of beds; currently, it has 78 and could have as many as 100 by the end of the year. The facility also opened a medication-assisted treatment program.
Plans by Aspire Indiana Health and Progress House to open a recovery facility for men at the former Mockingbird Hill site were approved, but neighbors have filed an appeal.
The facility would have beds for both recovery and detox.
Meridian Health Services is considering bringing to the county its program for expectant and new mothers battling addiction.
Madison County is one of 20 high-risk Indiana counties for infant mortality slated to benefit from the state’s new OB Navigator program. The service connects mothers with local resources. Locally, Goodwill’s Nurse Family Partnership, Early Head Start and Healthy Families are participating.
The county’s suicide rate stayed the same from 2018 to 2019 at 27 per 100,000 people.
“The biggest thing is we’re seeing it (suicide) in the schools now,” said Mike Casuscelli, a member of the Mental Health and Addictions Coalition.
Student suicides have affected Pendleton, Elwood and Anderson school systems and perhaps others, as well.
Training to lower those numbers is being offered in programs Safe Talk and QPR. Both train people to recognize someone who might be thinking about suicide and give counseling guidance.
Near the end of 2018, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams declared use of e-cigarettes by teens an epidemic.
Locally, a survey by Intersect found 28-30% of Madison County high school students use e-cigarettes. Intersect Executive Director Karesa Knight-Wilkerson thinks the percentage is even higher, since the survey didn’t specifically ask whether students were “juulling.”
JUUL, the brand name of the most popular e-cigarette, saw a 600% increase in sales in 2016-17, giving it the greatest market share, according to the surgeon general.
A federal law passed in 2019 raised the age for the use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21. The State Legislature in the 2020 session raised the age to 21 and also increased the fines paid by retailers who sell to underage customers.
In the Annual Health Rankings released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for 2020, Madison County was 91st of Indiana’s 92 counties for quality of life.
According to the study, 17% of Madison County adults have diabetes, compared to 12% statewide, and 39% of adults are obese, compared to 33% statewide.
Stakeholders in the county health care community have banded together to form a strategic plan to improve local health behaviors and outcomes. But the formation of that plan is temporarily on hold as the county deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.
