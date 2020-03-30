ELWOOD – About two years ago, as he considered ways to bring more arts, culture and entertainment to Elwood, native son Bill Smith started thinking about where he might find a permanent home for his venture.
When he shared his vision for a classroom and studio environment where people could learn the arts like painting, dance and film with Eric Turner, his friend offered him a property he owned, the former Duck Creek-Boone Elementary School on Indiana 37.
Though Smith considered razing the existing building, after having an architect and engineer take a look, he said it turned out he would save $11 million on the project by renovating,
“The more we got into it, the more we realized it was on a really good foundation,” he said. “It created such a positive vibe in the community, we decided we wanted to save as much of the building as possible. It became a sentiment project.”
But Smith isn’t waiting for the 400-seat state-of-the-art theater and classrooms. He’s already providing programming, including last year’s production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” by the Attic Theater at the Opera House.
More than entertainment, the play was an attempt at racial reconciliation that included two nights of discussion at Elwood Public Library.
“The Duck Creek Center for the Arts is not a building. It’s a cause,” Smith said.
In addition to “To Kill a Mockingbird,” The Duck Creek Center has brought national artists to Elwood for musical programs and comedy nights.
“We also try to do some local talent whenever possible to give them an opportunity before the featured act is on stage,” Smith said.
Among the reasons he said it was important to start the center is the complaint there is nothing to do in Elwood. That means people take their money to Indianapolis or other nearby communities for entertainment.
“It’s going to continue to be hard to find unless we create, we make it happen,” Smith said.
Having fun adult and family events also attracts economic development, he said.
“Whenever industry or companies look to move to a community, one of the primary things they consider is what is there for families to do in a community,” he said.
Marcy Fry, executive director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes Duck Creek Center will be a regional destination that draws people who otherwise might not come to the northwest Madison County city.
“I think that brings some diversity into our community,” she said. “In some ways, I think it can showcase our business district.”
