ANDERSON — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic made 2020 a year of highs and lows when it came to economic development.
Both Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, and Rob Sparks, CEO of the Corporation for Economic Development, said the pandemic affected the number of leads for companies looking to make investments.
“Things started to pick up in November and December,” Winkler said. “But the leads dropped off again in January and February over concerns about a Christmas surge and the new federal administration.”
Winkler said the markets want certainty when it comes to investing in new projects.
Sparks said although the number of leads dropped in 2020, there are still some good projects in the pipeline.
He said during an economic Zoom meeting it was noted that there is $1 trillion available for new projects in the U.S.
“The Midwest is in a good position to attract some of that investment,” he said. “As the supply chains failed because of the pandemic, companies are looking for capacity in the domestic supply chain.”
Sparks said the Corporation for Economic Development continues to work on workforce development and site development for potential investors in Madison County.
“We try to determine what a prospect is looking for in terms of a site,” he said.
Sparks said the decision-making process has slowed at the corporate level as a result of the pandemic.
Winkler said companies have put on hold capital spending, a trend that started in April 2020.
Both Winkler and Sparks are optimistic economic development activity will increase by the summer as the coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
“I think the economy will start to pick up in the summer,” Winkler said. “People are going to continue to spend money on improving their homes.”
Sparks said activity levels will continue to increase.
“I think 2021 is poised to be a good year,” he said, “but I thought 2020 was going to be a good year.
“In the short term I think corporations are going to be looking at improving their domestic supply chain,” Sparks said.
Winkler said despite the pandemic Anderson saw a record year in new home construction and local businesses continue to hire.
A record 30 residential tax abatements were awarded in Anderson last year with a construction value of $8.2 million. Through March, five abatements have been approved with an estimated construction cost of $1.7 million.
“There are developers looking at Anderson for housing subdivisions,” Winkler said.
He said Sirmax and Italpollina went forward with expansion plans in 2020 with an estimated value of $24.4 million creating an additional 20 jobs.
Winkler noted the conversion of the former Target store into five retail outlets and the recent purchase of the vacant Heckaman Buick property for a car dealership.
“There is a lot of underlying strength in the economy,” he said.
