ANDERSON — A trend of challenging books available in school libraries has gained traction in several states, but local educators expressed confidence in the measures they have in place to screen content and arbitrate any disputes that may arise.
“We use a lot of reviews before we even order anything,” said Lana Moore, a media specialist at Pendleton Heights High School. “I do a lot of review reading. It’s also part of our training to know how to choose content that’s appropriate for our different grade levels.”
Moore said that, even with an inventory of approximately 12,000 books in the high school library, objections to content have been few and far between over the years.
She recalled an instance several years ago, when she worked as a librarian at the elementary school level, in which a parent disapproved of a graphic novel — “more like a Marvel comic,” she said — but the issue was quickly resolved.
“The parent thought a female (character) in the book was scantily clothed,” Moore said. “It went to the principal, the principal came to me, it was age appropriate and we marked it as so.
“We haven’t had any issues for many years,” she added.
In the Frankton-Lapel Community School district, suggestions for school library and media center materials are gathered annually from teachers in each department; students, administrators and parents also have input, according to Superintendent Sterling Boles.
“The certified library and media personnel will consult reputable, professionally prepared selection aids as well as personally inspecting materials in coordinating the selection of materials and making recommendations for purchase,” Boles said.
Officials at Anderson Community Schools employ several resources in their screening and selection process. The Indiana Reading List, designed as a supplement to the state Department of Education’s academic standards in English, is one of the district’s main referral points.
“We look at multiple sources to make sure that the content is not too controversial or that any book meets the standards that are trying to be taught with that resource,” said Kathy McCord, director of curriculum, instruction and elementary education at ACS. “We don’t really have a ‘banned’ list, but we do have a list that has already been provided to us.”
McCord acknowledged that as societal mores have changed over time, educators have found it increasingly difficult to strike an appropriate balance between teaching content that reflects current realities and providing moral and historical context for topics which may be deemed controversial.
“We don’t live in a perfect world where there is no controversy, so I think we have to weigh that very closely,” McCord said. “If it is a little controversial, is it a teaching moment? If the opportunity is there, we want to use those (instances) as teaching moments as opposed to just removing it. If we don’t learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat it.”