ELWOOD — The city of Elwood is creating a destination in an unlikely place: the uptown alley that separates the Chamber of Commerce and Gypsy Soul.
It’s one of two beautification projects intended to draw residents and visitors to the business district.
Last year, the alley, which will be known as Quincy Lane, was paved and painted, Edison lights were strung overhead and a unique set of gates was created at the entry.
“Our new Alley Activation Project will be finalized this year,” Mayor Todd Jones said.
The project will include outdoor furniture placed sometime this spring and a header over the gateway to proudly display its new name.
Eventually, city officials hope to make it an outdoor entertainment venue with a stage and a place to host a French market.
Marcy Fry, executive director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce, said the alley will improve walkability by providing a safe pass-through and place for entertainment for nearby workers and residents.
“People can have lunch there, maybe get a cup of coffee and sit there,” she said. “It will be kind of a fun place for people who are out walking.”
The city also recently completed the first of several planned murals on the side of the Edward Jones building. The display of vibrantly colored flowers by Nekoda “Koda” Witsken, owner and lead creator of Hue Murals — A Shade Above, is interactive and allows visitors to stand in for the “L” in “Elwood” to have their photos taken.
Here are some of the other projects that continue the development of uptown Elwood:
• Lofts at Leeson’s: Developer New Hope Services invested $10 million to add housing to the historic building.
• Elwood Family Dentistry: This small business secured the land to build a brand-new state-of-the-art dental facility just one block from City Hall.
• Veterans Park: The city acquired the property adjacent to City Hall for this forthcoming project that will honor those who have served in our military.
