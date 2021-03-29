ELWOOD — The pandemic brought many hardships to the entirety of Madison County, and the city of Elwood was no exception. With the health and safety of residents in mind, business as usual was not an option.
Since his election in 2016, Mayor Todd Jones has been concerned with the safety of the residents, but the pandemic demanded an unprecedented form of safety. His efforts were largely in making sure he gave crucial information to residents in a timely manner, using different channels of communication including news media and social media platforms.
“With the help of Judge Kyle Noone, we started a COVID-19 Action Team,” Jones said. “It worked to educate our community and businesses, provide up-to-date information on COVID-19, as well as answer any questions our citizens and businesses had. This team also provided resources when needed.”
While the communication efforts were appreciated, they were not enough to save all businesses during the pandemic. One business was forced to close in the midst of the pandemic, and all businesses were affected in some way.
“Our larger businesses had the daunting task of trying to run production lines with a limited amount of employees due to social distancing and illness,” Jones said. “Our business owners are resilient and adapted to the ever-changing guidelines to be able to keep their doors open all of this time.”
According to Marcy Fry, economic development director and executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, it was the smaller businesses that felt the most impact.
For example, the small, family-owned restaurants had to close their dining sections, providing carryout and curbside service only. This increased financial hardship among the businesses and in some cases some employees lost their jobs.
Some restaurants like The Tin Plate, located at 2233 South J St., got creative in the way they did business. For a while the restaurant offered delivery services to ensure it was able to stay in business. Other restaurants rearranged furniture and spread out tables to maintain social distancing.
Many of the orders for takeout were driven by a Facebook community called TO GO Madison County. This social media community was created to support local restaurants around Madison County during the pandemic. Members of the community were encouraged to inform others when restaurants were offering services or specials.
Hoping to be near the end of the pandemic, Fry believes residents in Elwood plan to continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.
“There is a newness and a refreshed feeling because we got through this and got through it together,” Fry said. “I feel like we are bouncing back better than before. We have had numerous businesses wanting to relocate theirs to Elwood. I feel like Elwood is definitely rounding the curve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.